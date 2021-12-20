Hema Malini on Maharashtra minister comparing smooth roads to her cheeks: ‘I don’t think it is in good taste’

Hema Malini reacted to Maharashtra water supply and sanitation minister Gulabrao Patil comparing the smooth roads in his constituency to her cheeks. She said that such comments were not in good taste.

Speaking to ANI, Hema joked, “Better I keep my cheeks properly, safely.” She said that the ‘trend’ was started by former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav several years ago and continues even now.

“Waise karna nahi chahiye (This should not happen),” Hema said, adding that she could overlook such a comment if it was made by a member of the general public. “But if it is a Member of Parliament or anybody connected to our constituency (who says it), I don’t think it is in good taste. Any woman should not be used for saying (such things),” she said.

#WATCH "A trend of such statements was started by Lalu Ji years ago and many people have followed this trend. Such comments are not in a good taste," says BJP MP Hema Malini on Maharashtra minister Gulabrao Patil comparing roads to her cheeks pic.twitter.com/SJg5ZTrbMw — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2021

At a political rally on Sunday, Gulabrao Patil talked about the development he carried out in his constituency and said that the roads were as smooth as Hema’s cheeks. He later apologised and said that he did not intend to hurt anyone’s feelings.

“I did not mean to hurt anybody. I apologise for the comments. I belong to the Shiv Sena that idolises Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Party founder Balasaheb Thackeray has taught us to respect women,” he told reporters in Dhule.

Hema is known for films such as Dream Girl, Seeta Aur Geeta, Sholay, Naseeb, Satte Pe Satta and Baghban. She made her directorial debut in 1992 with Dil Aashna Hai, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Divya Bharti. She was last seen on the big screen in last year’s Shimla Mirchi, co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh.

Hema is also a Member of Parliament herself; she belongs to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and her constituency is Mathura.

