Dharmendra writes emotional note for Mohammed Siraj: 'You played the match despite the pain of your father's death'

Dharmendra has shared an emotional note on Twitter, dedicated to cricketer Mohammed Siraj. The actor is proud of how Siraj continued to play despite his father's recent death.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 09:55 AM IST
Dharmendra is proud of Mohammed Siraj for how he played the match despite his father's recent death.

Veteran actor Dharmendra is immensely proud of cricketer Mohammed Siraj for how he kept is trauma and sadness aside to play for the country. Before the series against Australia started, Siraj had lost his father. But the pacer decided to stay back in Australia and continue playing.

Taking to Twitter, Dharmendra shared a picture of Siraj and wrote an emotional message. "Siraj , Brave Herat son of India Love you ...Naaz hai tujh par, dil par walid ki maut ka sdma liye tum watan ki Aan ke liye match khelte rahe ..aur ek unhoni jeet watan ke naam darj kar ke lote..Kal tujhe apne walid ki qabbr par dekh kar mun bhar aya . jannt naseeb ho unhein (I am so proud of you. You carrying the pain of your father's death in your heart but played for the glory of the country and registered an unexpected victory before you came back. It made my heart heavy to see you at your father's grave yesterday. May he be welcomed into heaven)," Dharmendra wrote.

Dharmendra's followers also showed their support for Siraj. "Siraj ke walid ke liye hum sab dua karte hai ki unhe Jannat naseeb ho...Aur Siraj ko shakti de ki iss mushkil ghadi mein woh aapne aur pure parivar ko sambhal sake...hum sab Siraj ke saath hai (We all pray for Siraj's father. May he receive heaven. And may Siraj get the strength so that he can care for his family at this difficult hour)," wrote a fan.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra shares hilarious memes of Bernie Sanders meeting her family, taking over The White Tiger sets

Siraj said he wanted to fulfil his father's dream of seeing him play Test cricket. The pacer on Thursday paid tribute to his late father Mohammed Ghaus.

"I played in Ranji, India A and IPL that helped me to play for India. My family gave me confidence which motived me. Mom used to say to stay back in Australia and fulfil dad's dream. I think my career has just begun. I don't want to relax now. I want to improve my performance," Siraj told ANI.

