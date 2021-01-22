Priyanka Chopra shares hilarious memes of Bernie Sanders meeting her family, taking over The White Tiger sets

Actor Priyanka Chopra is the busiest bee these days with her film and book launches fast approaching but that hasn't stopped her from making some memes. On Friday, she took to Instagram Stories to shared a bunch of unseen pictures of herself and her family but with a Bernie Sanders twist.

US politician Bernie Sanders has become the most viral meme of the week after his very casual appearance in mittens and 'grandpa jacket' at the US presidential inauguration. Like the rest of the internet, even Priyanka could not resist fitting him in his chair in every picture she shared.

In one of the photos, Bernie is seen sitting on a dining table with Priyanka's brother, Siddharth, while a second photo shows her mother Dr Madhu Chopra carrying a tiny Bernie in her arms. A third picture shows Bernie in a boat with Priyanka, her husband Nick and her niece Sky. There is another showing Priyanka posing with Bernie at her US home and also Bernie interrupting a romantic moment between Nick and Priyanka. However, the best of the lot is Bernie joining the cast and crew of The White Tiger on sets.

The White Tiger is all set to release on Netflix on Friday. The film is directed by Ramin Bahrani and stars Priyanka with Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav. Priyanka also shared another photo from the sets on Facebook on Friday.

The film is based on Aravind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning book. Hours before the release of the movie, the Delhi High court dismissed an urgent plea to injunct the makers and Netflix from premiering the movie. Justice C Hari Shankar dismissed an application by John N Hart Jr, an American film and theatre producer who had bought the copyright from Adiga for the movie adaptation in March, 2009.

The court held that Hart Jr and others were “no stranger” to the production and release of the movie and that they have approached the court at the “nth” hour despite knowing about the making of the movie since the last one and half years.

