Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020.
Sushant Singh Rajput: Street in New Delhi to be named after the late actor, announcement made on his 35th birthday

Street in New Delhi will be named after Sushant Singh Rajput. The late actor, who died in June last year, would have turned 35 on Thursday.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:56 AM IST

A stretch of road in Andrews Ganj in south Delhi will soon be named after the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as the area's civic body has cleared a proposal for it, officials said on Thursday.

Sushant, who would have turned 35 on Thursday, was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14 last year. His fans and admirers took to social media to remember the actor whose untimely demise was followed by a high-profile investigation.

SDMC's Congress councillor Abhishek Dutt in September 2020 had moved the proposal to name the road after the actor.

"It was cleared by the SDMC House in its meeting yesterday," a senior official said.

The Andrews Ganj councillor in the BJP-led South Delhi Municipal Corporation had sent the proposal to the civic body's road naming and renaming committee.

In the written proposal to the committee, Dutt had said that a large number of people living in the area abutting Road No 8 hail from Bihar, and had claimed "they have been demanding" to name the stretch from Andrews Ganj to Indira Camp as 'Sushant Singh Rajput Marg'.

So, it is proposed that Road No 8 be named after the actor in his memory, Dutt had said.

