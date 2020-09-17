e-paper
Home / Delhi News / Delhi Congress vice-president wants road named after Sushant Singh Rajput

Delhi Congress vice-president wants road named after Sushant Singh Rajput

delhi Updated: Sep 17, 2020 23:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Delhi Congress vice-president and a councillor in South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), Abhishek Dutt, on Wednesday proposed to name a street in his ward, Andrews Ganj in south Delhi, after late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Dutt has proposed to rename Road Number 8 — that stretches from Andrews Ganj to Indira Camp — after the late actor, who was . Sushant Singh Rajput was a Bollywood actor who was found dead at his Mumbai flat on June 14.

Dutt on Wednesday had sent a proposal to the SDMC’s road-naming committee and said that there was a ‘strong demand from locals in the area to name the road after Rajput’.

“People living around Andrews Ganj Road Number 8 hail from Bihar. There is a strong demand from local residents to name the Road No. 8 as ‘Sushant Singh Rajput Marg’ in memory of the late actor,” read the proposal.

Dutt said that after the proposal is cleared from the road naming committee it will be sent to the SDMC house by the commissioner for final approval.

“The road inspections have been carried out to check if it is named after any other dignitary. The stretch is named as road number 8 only, so there should not be a problem in naming the road after late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. This is the least we can do to remember him always,” Dutt said.

