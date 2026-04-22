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Dhurandhar 2 actor Bimal Oberoi reacts to Shirani being called Hamza’s ‘Doraemon’ by fans: 'Vo kaha se kaha le gaye…'

Bimal Oberoi reacts to Shirani’s popularity in Dhurandhar 2, where fans call his character Hamza’s Doraemon, sparking memes and online buzz.

Apr 22, 2026 06:04 am IST
Written by Akanksha Agnihotri
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Bimal Oberoi is enjoying the success of Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar, where he plays the character Shirani. Released on March 19, the film has performed strongly at the box office, and his role has been widely discussed online for its quirky appeal and impact on the story. (Also read: Akshay Kumar says Dhurandhar is a very well-knit, beautifully made film: ‘Kabhi mauka milega aise cinema mein…’ )

Bimal Oberoi reacts to meme trends

Bimal Oberoi embraces Shirani's popularity amid memes and humor in Dhurandhar 2.

After the film’s release, Shirani became a talking point on social media, with users creating memes and humorous interpretations around the character. Since Shirani assists Ranveer Singh’s character Hamza Ali Mazari, fans jokingly began calling him Hamza’s “Doraemon,” drawing playful comparisons to the popular animated character known for solving problems.

In an interview with Zoom, Oberoi reacted to the trend and said the reference actually reached him through his nephew, who explained how audiences were interpreting the character in a fun way. He expressed amusement at the unexpected comparisons and the constant flow of messages he has been receiving from fans across platforms.

Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the two-part spy thriller franchise has emerged as a major box office success, crossing over 3,000 crore worldwide. The first film, released in December 2025, earned around 1,300 crore globally and follows an Indian spy infiltrating Karachi’s criminal-political network, with references to real events like the IC-814 hijacking, 2001 Parliament attack, 2008 Mumbai attacks, and Operation Lyari.

The sequel tracks Ranveer Singh’s character’s transformation into Hamza Ali Mazari and his rise in Lyari while targeting a terror network. It also features a key showdown between Arjun Rampal and Ranveer Singh, along with performances by R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, and Danish Taimoor.

 
aditya dhar
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