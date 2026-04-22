Dhurandhar 2 actor Bimal Oberoi reacts to Shirani being called Hamza’s ‘Doraemon’ by fans: 'Vo kaha se kaha le gaye…'

Bimal Oberoi is enjoying the success of Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar, where he plays the character Shirani. Released on March 19, the film has performed strongly at the box office, and his role has been widely discussed online for its quirky appeal and impact on the story. (Also read: Akshay Kumar says Dhurandhar is a very well-knit, beautifully made film: ‘Kabhi mauka milega aise cinema mein…’ )

Bimal Oberoi reacts to meme trends

Bimal Oberoi embraces Shirani's popularity amid memes and humor in Dhurandhar 2.

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After the film’s release, Shirani became a talking point on social media, with users creating memes and humorous interpretations around the character. Since Shirani assists Ranveer Singh’s character Hamza Ali Mazari, fans jokingly began calling him Hamza’s “Doraemon,” drawing playful comparisons to the popular animated character known for solving problems.

In an interview with Zoom, Oberoi reacted to the trend and said the reference actually reached him through his nephew, who explained how audiences were interpreting the character in a fun way. He expressed amusement at the unexpected comparisons and the constant flow of messages he has been receiving from fans across platforms.

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{{^usCountry}} “Vo kaha se kaha le gaye iss baat ko. Ye Doraemon hai, ye Blinkit hai... (laughs) And every day, I get at least 40 to 50 messages on Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook,” he said. (They have taken this matter from one place to another. He is Doraemon, he is Blinkit…) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Vo kaha se kaha le gaye iss baat ko. Ye Doraemon hai, ye Blinkit hai... (laughs) And every day, I get at least 40 to 50 messages on Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook,” he said. (They have taken this matter from one place to another. He is Doraemon, he is Blinkit…) {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He further shared that when the character was written, the focus was likely on Shirani as a dependable problem-solver who plays a key role in supporting the main narrative, rather than on the humorous labels assigned online. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further shared that when the character was written, the focus was likely on Shirani as a dependable problem-solver who plays a key role in supporting the main narrative, rather than on the humorous labels assigned online. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Among the various memes circulating, Oberoi mentioned that one Facebook post stood out to him, humorously imagining different aspects of Shirani’s look and transformation in the film. He said he found it genuinely funny and has taken all the reactions in stride, adding that audience engagement is ultimately what matters most to him. About Dhurandhar 2 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among the various memes circulating, Oberoi mentioned that one Facebook post stood out to him, humorously imagining different aspects of Shirani’s look and transformation in the film. He said he found it genuinely funny and has taken all the reactions in stride, adding that audience engagement is ultimately what matters most to him. About Dhurandhar 2 {{/usCountry}}

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Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the two-part spy thriller franchise has emerged as a major box office success, crossing over ₹3,000 crore worldwide. The first film, released in December 2025, earned around ₹1,300 crore globally and follows an Indian spy infiltrating Karachi’s criminal-political network, with references to real events like the IC-814 hijacking, 2001 Parliament attack, 2008 Mumbai attacks, and Operation Lyari.

The sequel tracks Ranveer Singh’s character’s transformation into Hamza Ali Mazari and his rise in Lyari while targeting a terror network. It also features a key showdown between Arjun Rampal and Ranveer Singh, along with performances by R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, and Danish Taimoor.

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