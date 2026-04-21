Akshay Kumar says Dhurandhar is a very well-knit, beautifully made film: ‘Kabhi mauka milega aise cinema mein…’

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar shattered box-office records and drew praise from celebrities across industries. The first film was released last year in December. The sequel, Dhurandhar The Revenge, was released in theatres on March 19. It drew massive crowds to theatres across the globe. After Rajinkanth, Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda and Mahesh Babu, now actor Akshay Kumar has showered praise on the Ranveer Singh-starrer, calling it ‘beautifully made’. (Also read: Will Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar be back with part 3? Rakesh Bedi responds to the buzz) Akshay Kumar shared what he liked the most about Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar.

What Akshay said about Dhurandhar In a conversation on Shubhankar Mishra's YouTube channel, Akshay spoke about the impact of Dhurandhar. He said, “It goes on the way about the country… it is a very well-knit film. Every answer is answered. Obviously, saaf pata chalta hain ki unko pata tha bohot saari cheeezein unko bohot jagahon se mili hain aur unhone uss film ko leke banaya. The reality of it, what kind of things they wanted to show.”

He continued, “What happened in Pakistan, what happened in India… how they were dealing with it… how one agency works against the other agencies… beautifully made. Larger than life also. Catching the real thing and putting a larger-than-life cinema into it and expanding it. Cinemas are changing. Kabhi mauka milega aisi cinema mein kaam karne ka (Hopefully I will get a chance to work in films like these).”

Akshay is currently basking in the praise for his last Friday release, Bhooth Bangla. The horror-comedy marks his reunion with director Priyadarshan after 14 years. The film also stars Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rajpal Yadav.

About Dhurandhar Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the two-part spy thriller franchise has been a massive box office success, collectively earning over ₹3,000 crore worldwide. The first instalment, released in December 2025, grossed around ₹1300 crore globally and received both critical and commercial acclaim. It tells the story of an Indian spy infiltrating Karachi’s criminal and political underworld in Pakistan. The plot weaves together several real-life events involving geopolitical tensions, such as the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and events surrounding Operation Lyari.

The sequel showed how Ranveer Singh's character was trained to become Hamza Ali Mazari. It also takes the story forward, showing him taking control of the power dynamics in Lyari while working to dismantle a terror network in Pakistan that threatens India. The film also featured an intense face-off between Arjun Rampal and Ranveer. Dhurandhar 2 also stars R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor and Sanjay Dutt.