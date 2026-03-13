Dhurandhar 2 advance booking crosses ₹60 crore despite pre sales yet to begin fully in India
Dhurandhar The Revenge advance bookings are in full flow overseas, while the preview show tickets are selling like hot cakes in India.
With six days to go for its release, the regular shows of Dhurandhar: The Revenge are yet to open in India. Meanwhile, advance booking for the preview shows, also called the premiere, is in full swing, selling over 4.5 lakh tickets nationwide. Overseas, the film is already breaking collection records in the US and Canada. All this has helped Dhurandhar 2 earn over ₹60 crore at the box office, with advance bookings not even fully underway.
Dhurandhar 2 advance booking update
The spy thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar, dropped its trailer last week, less than two weeks before its release. On the same day, the advance booking for preview shows began in India. By the morning of March 13, the film had sold 4.7 lakh tickets nationally, earning a gross of ₹24.4 crore in India. This is set to become the biggest premiere for an Indian film, beating the ₹25-crore mark set by Pawan Kalyan’s OG last year.
Overseas, Dhurandhar 2 is on a rampage. The Ranveer Singh-starrer has earned around $3 million in North America for the opening weekend, including close to $1 million for the premiere alone. Trade estimates say that the film has earned just under $1 million in advance bookings from other overseas territories across Europe, Asia, and Oceania. This gives Dhurandhar 2 a worldwide advance booking gross of almost ₹60 crore, six full days before its release. Given that the regular shows will open in India in a day or two, this figure should coast past the ₹100 crore mark in the coming days.
Dhurandhar returns to theatres
The first part of Dhurandhar, which set box-office records upon its December release, is back in theatres in the run-up to the sequel. The film earned ₹1300 crore worldwide and is now back with a wide re-release, screening in 500 screens worldwide, including 250 in India. This is one of the biggest re-releases for a Bollywood film in recent years. The film is expected to add to the hype for the sequel.
All about Dhurandhar 2
Apart from Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 also brings back R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. Akshaye Khanna, who played the antagonist Rehman Dakait in part 1, is expected to appear in a cameo. Rumours state that Yami Gautam is also appearing in the film in a cameo. The film is slated to release on March 19.
