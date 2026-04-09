Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 22: Ranveer Singh film maintains momentum at 1047 crore

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 22: Aditya Dhar’s spy film Dhurandhar: The Revenge was released in theatres on March 19 and has had a dream run since then. The film starring Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy has become the first Hindi film to cross ₹1000 crore at the domestic box office. The film has maintained momentum even in its third week. (Also Read: Sandeep Reddy Vanga warns Ranveer Singh against ‘kaala drishti’ after watching Dhurandhar 2; slams propaganda claims)

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 22: Ranveer Singh plays an Indian spy in the Aditya Dhar film.

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According to the trade website Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 has collected ₹6.22 crore net in India on Thursday, taking its domestic haul to ₹1047.49 crore net. The film collected ₹674.17 crore in its first week and ₹263.65 crore in its second. On Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, the film collected ₹21.55 crore, ₹25.65 crore, and ₹28.25 crore, respectively. However, despite an expected dip, it still performed well on Monday, bringing in ₹10 crore and holding steady on Tuesday with a ₹10.10 crore collection. The film saw a dip on Wednesday, earning ₹7.90 crore.

About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, along with Lokesh Dhar and Jyoti Deshpande, under Jio Studios and B62 Studios. It stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Manav Gohil. Dhurandhar 2, much like the first film, was banned in the Gulf countries and Pakistan but was released elsewhere.

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{{^usCountry}} Sandeep Reddy Vanga and his Spirit star Prabhas watched Dhurandhar 2 in theatres on Wednesday. Posting his review, the filmmaker wrote on Thursday, “Writers & actors built careers on propaganda, and the industry stayed quiet like cats. Now the same clan mock Dhurandhar. You don’t get to call yourself liberal if your first instinct is to Mock. Don’t know when truth started getting labeled as propaganda...... strange times.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sandeep Reddy Vanga and his Spirit star Prabhas watched Dhurandhar 2 in theatres on Wednesday. Posting his review, the filmmaker wrote on Thursday, “Writers & actors built careers on propaganda, and the industry stayed quiet like cats. Now the same clan mock Dhurandhar. You don’t get to call yourself liberal if your first instinct is to Mock. Don’t know when truth started getting labeled as propaganda...... strange times.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He also added, “COMING TO THE POINT.....I want to tell @AdityaDharFilms & @RanveerOfficial yeh kaala drishti aise nahi jaayega... Muthi bhar ke laal mirch se kaam nahi chalega.... poora khet jalana padega (This evil eye cannot be removed easily. A handful of red chillies won’t be sufficient, you’ll have to burn down a crop). Watched #Dhurandhar2‌TheRevenge last night.... Outstanding film.” warning Aditya and Ranveer against the evil eye. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also added, “COMING TO THE POINT.....I want to tell @AdityaDharFilms & @RanveerOfficial yeh kaala drishti aise nahi jaayega... Muthi bhar ke laal mirch se kaam nahi chalega.... poora khet jalana padega (This evil eye cannot be removed easily. A handful of red chillies won’t be sufficient, you’ll have to burn down a crop). Watched #Dhurandhar2‌TheRevenge last night.... Outstanding film.” warning Aditya and Ranveer against the evil eye. {{/usCountry}}

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Aditya commented on his post, thanked him, and offered his help in return should he ever need it.

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