Prabhas flew down lunchboxes of food from Chennai to Mumbai for Om Raut: ‘Someone sat on a flight smelling like masala’
Prabhas revealed in a recent interaction that he tends to ‘Swiggy’ his food from other states on cheat days, giving an example.
If there is one thing Prabhas is known for other than his filmography, it is his love for food. The usually shy star even tends to open up in interviews when the topic is food. In an interaction with Santosh Shobhan and Manasa Varanasi as part of the promotions for their recent release, Couple Friendly, Prabhas opened up about how he tends to ‘Swiggy’ food from other states on his cheat days.
Prabhas on flying in food from other states
Santosh asked Prabhas during the interaction if it’s true that he tends to ‘Swiggy’ food from other states too whenever he feels like it. Confirming it, Prabhas gave an example and joyfully said, “When I was shooting in Mumbai for Adipurush, it was my cheat meal day. I was with Om Raut, and I told him, not Mumbai, I would get him special food from somewhere else. I told him I’d get him Chennai food. He kept waiting for the food, and it was taking hours. I wasn’t letting him eat anything else.”
When Om questioned Prabhas about the long wait, he was told that the food was actually being brought from Chennai and not from a Mumbai restaurant. “He was shocked, he thought I was getting him food from a Mumbai restaurant. I explained to him that someone was bringing a hot meal in a carriage (lunchbox) on a flight from Chennai for us. Om was like, I’ve never seen someone like you in my life. That person boarded a flight with a carriage, smelling like masala and still, bringing it to us hot,” added the actor, laughing.
Prabhas also explained why he tends to fly in food from elsewhere, claiming, “We get the food in Hyderabad, but that authenticity is missing. People joke whenever I have cheat days about which state my meal will be brought in from.”
Upcoming work
Prabhas was last seen in the horror comedy The Raja Saab, which hit screens for Sankranthi but failed to make a mark. The film collected only ₹208 crore worldwide, despite a ₹400 crore budget. Prabhas now has Fauzi with Hanu Raghavapudi and Spirit with Sandeep Reddy Vanga lined up for release.
His last box office success was Nag Ashwin’s 2024 sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan. In 2025, he had a cameo in Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa and narrated for Teja Sajja’s Mirai.
Neeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind.Read More
