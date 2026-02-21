Prabhas flew down lunchboxes of food from Chennai to Mumbai for Om Raut: ‘Someone sat on a flight smelling like masala’

If there is one thing Prabhas is known for other than his filmography, it is his love for food. The usually shy star even tends to open up in interviews when the topic is food. In an interaction with Santosh Shobhan and Manasa Varanasi as part of the promotions for their recent release, Couple Friendly, Prabhas opened up about how he tends to ‘Swiggy’ food from other states on his cheat days. Om Raut directed Prabhas in the 2023 adaptation of Ramayana titled Adipurush.

Prabhas on flying in food from other states Santosh asked Prabhas during the interaction if it’s true that he tends to ‘Swiggy’ food from other states too whenever he feels like it. Confirming it, Prabhas gave an example and joyfully said, “When I was shooting in Mumbai for Adipurush, it was my cheat meal day. I was with Om Raut, and I told him, not Mumbai, I would get him special food from somewhere else. I told him I’d get him Chennai food. He kept waiting for the food, and it was taking hours. I wasn’t letting him eat anything else.”

When Om questioned Prabhas about the long wait, he was told that the food was actually being brought from Chennai and not from a Mumbai restaurant. “He was shocked, he thought I was getting him food from a Mumbai restaurant. I explained to him that someone was bringing a hot meal in a carriage (lunchbox) on a flight from Chennai for us. Om was like, I’ve never seen someone like you in my life. That person boarded a flight with a carriage, smelling like masala and still, bringing it to us hot,” added the actor, laughing.