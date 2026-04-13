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Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 26: Ranveer Singh film slows down, collects 1088 crore

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 26: Ranveer Singh plays a spy named Hamza Ali Mazhari in the film, but the story uncovers his past.

Apr 13, 2026 10:41 pm IST
Written by Santanu Das
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Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 26: Ranveer Singh film has registered a sharp dip as it enters the fifth week in theatres. The spy action thriller directed by Aditya Dhar has been unbeatable at the box office since its release on March 19, shattering records one after the other. It scripted history by becoming the first Bollywood film to cross 1000 crore mark in India. (Also read: Salman Khan cheers for Preity Zinta on Punjab Kings' IPL victory, internet is reminded of his viral tweet from the past)

Dhurandhar 2 sees dip

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 26: Ranveer Singh as Jaskirat Singh Rangi in the Aditya Dhar film.

The latest update from Sacnilk states that Dhurandhar 2 has collected 5.20 crore on its 5th Monday in theatres. It is the lowest single-day collection of the film so far. This brings the total India gross collections to 1,303.37 crore and total India net collections to 1,088.62 crore so far.

Dhurandhar 2 collected 674.17 crore in its first week of release. In its second week, the film earned 263.65 crore. At the end of its third week, the film collected 110.60 crore. At the box office, the film is facing heat from new releases such as the action-drama Dacoit starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, and the Tamil sci-fi romance Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) featuring Pradeep Ranganathan.

The sequel showed how he was trained to become Hamza Ali Mazari. It also takes the story forward, showing him taking control of the power dynamics in Lyari while working to dismantle a terror network in Pakistan that threatens India. The film also featured an intense face-off between Arjun Rampal and Ranveer. Dhurandhar 2 also stars R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor and Sanjay Dutt.

 
ranveer singh aditya dhar
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