Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 30: Ranveer Singh film sees another dip, earns less than 5 crore

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 30: Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan-starrer Dhurandhar 2 has been the toast of the nation for the past month. After its release in theatres on March 19, the film shattered several box office records and went on to become the first film from Bollywood to cross the 1000 crore mark. Now in its fifth week, the film has slowed down considerably. (Also read: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar becomes 9th Indian film to enter ₹1000 crore club: List of movies that crossed the milestone)

Dhurandhar 2 box office update

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 30: Mustafa and Ranveer Singh in a still from Dhurandhar The Revenge.

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The latest update on Sacnilk states that Dhurandhar 2 has collected ₹2.65 crore on its 30th day of release. it is the lowest single-day collection for the film so far since release. This brings total India gross collections to ₹1,323.62 crore and total India net to ₹1,105.77 crore so far.

It is the release of Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhooth Bangla which has given a setback to Dhurandhar 2. The horror comedy has released in theatres today and has collected more than 13 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 collected ₹674.17 crore in its first week of release. In its second week, the film earned ₹263.65 crore. At the end of its third week, the film collected ₹110.60 crore. The week four haul stands at ₹54.21 crore. So far, Dhurandhar 2 has crossed the lifetime India collections of RRR ( ₹782.20 crore), Kalki 2898 AD ( ₹646 crore), KGF: Chapter 2 ( ₹859.70 crore) and several other major blockbusters like Jawan, Pathaan, Stree 2 and Animal.

About Dhurandhar 2

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{{^usCountry}} Dhurandhar 2 was released in theatres on March 19 in Hindi and all South Indian languages, with paid premieres on March 18. The first film showed Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy who infiltrates gangs in Lyari to eliminate a terror network targeting India while also climbing the power ladder within Pakistan’s underworld. It revolved around covert intelligence operations in the background of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhurandhar 2 was released in theatres on March 19 in Hindi and all South Indian languages, with paid premieres on March 18. The first film showed Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy who infiltrates gangs in Lyari to eliminate a terror network targeting India while also climbing the power ladder within Pakistan’s underworld. It revolved around covert intelligence operations in the background of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The sequel showed how he was trained to become Hamza Ali Mazari. It also takes the story forward, showing him taking control of the power dynamics in Lyari while working to dismantle a terror network in Pakistan that threatens India. The film also featured an intense face-off between Arjun Rampal and Ranveer. Dhurandhar 2 also stars R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor and Sanjay Dutt. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The sequel showed how he was trained to become Hamza Ali Mazari. It also takes the story forward, showing him taking control of the power dynamics in Lyari while working to dismantle a terror network in Pakistan that threatens India. The film also featured an intense face-off between Arjun Rampal and Ranveer. Dhurandhar 2 also stars R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor and Sanjay Dutt. {{/usCountry}}

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