Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar becomes 9th Indian film to enter 1000 crore club: List of movies that crossed the milestone

Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, has surpassed expectations. After its release on December 5 with understated promotions, the film maintained a strong hold at the box office, becoming the highest-grossing film of 2025 and entering the ₹1000 crore club within 21 days of its release. (Also Read: Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 21: Ranveer Singh film enters the ₹1000 crore club, washes out TMMTMTTM) Ranveer Singh plays an Indian spy sent to Pakistan in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar.

Dhurandhar becomes 9th Indian film in the ₹ 1000 crore club

In 2017, when SS Rajamouli released Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, it became the first Indian film to enter the ₹1000 crore club by bringing in ₹1788.06 crore worldwide. After its initial release in 2016, Dangal was released in China in May, a month after Baahubali 2’s release. The film managed to overtake it and become the only film to enter the ₹2000 crore club, with a total of ₹2070 crore. Aamir Khan and Nitesh Tiwari’s Dangal still hold the position of the highest-grossing Indian film.

Soon after that, other films also began aiming for the milestone. The next film to cross the milestone would be Rajamouli’s RRR, released in 2022, which brought in ₹1,230 crore worldwide. Prashanth Neel’s KGF 2 would follow suit a month after RRR’s release, grossing ₹1215 crore worldwide. Since then, Atlee’s Jawan and Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan also crossed ₹1000 crore in 2023, grossing ₹1160 crore and ₹1055 crore respectively.

Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD, released in 2024, also crossed the milestone with a worldwide haul of ₹1042.25 crore. Dhurandhar joined the club as 2025 came to an end, bringing in ₹1006.7 crore in 21 days. It remains to be seen where the film's lifetime haul stands.

Movie name Worldwide haul Dangal ₹ 2070 crore Pushpa 2: The Rule ₹ 1871 crore RRR ₹ 1230 crore KGF: Chapter 2 ₹ 1215 crore Jawan ₹ 1160 crore Pathaan ₹ 1055 crore Kalki 2898 AD ₹ 1042.25 crore Dhurandhar ₹ 1006.7 crore & counting View All Prev Next

About Dhurandhar

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar tells the story of an Indian spy sent to Pakistan’s Lyari to infiltrate a Baloch gang. Ranveer Singh plays the spy, Hamza Ali Mazari, alias Jaskirat Singh Rangi, in the film, while Akshaye Khanna plays Rehman Dakait, leader of the gang. Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi also star in it. The film’s sequel, Dhurandhar 2, is slated for release on March 19, 2026, for Eid in all South Indian languages and Hindi.