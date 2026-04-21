Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 34: Ranveer Singh film brings in 1119 crore amid competition from Bhooth Bangla

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 34: Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, released over a month ago and continues to hold its own at the box office. Despite competition from Priyadarshan’s Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhooth Bangla, the film has held steady during the week.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 34: Ranveer Singh plays the lead in the Aditya Dhar film. (AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 collected ₹1.92 crore net in India on Tuesday, taking its domestic total to ₹1119.21 crore. The film had collected ₹2.70 crore on Friday, ₹4.65 crore on Saturday and ₹5.20 crore on Sunday. On Monday, the film brought in ₹1.62 crore and maintained steady on Tuesday. In its first week, Dhurandhar 2 brought in ₹674.17 crore, and in its second week, ₹263.65 crore. In its third week, it collected ₹110.60 crore, and in its fourth, ₹54.70 crore. The film’s franchise has grossed over ₹3000 crore worldwide.

Aditya Dhar praises Dhurandhar choreographer

Since the success of Dhurandhar, Aditya has been taking the time to praise every member of his crew, one by one. Praising choreographer Vijay Ganguly, he wrote, “Maybe it's years of experience or maybe it's in his DNA, being the great Anil Ganguly's son, but there's a storyteller in him that goes beyond choreography. I still remember our conversations around 'Shararat.' I wasn't fully convinced about doing a lip-sync dance track in the film.” He added, “But Vijay just smiled and said, 'Let's go for it sir, it'll be fun.' That one push gave Shashwat and me the confidence we needed. And what came out of it is honestly one of my favorite parts of the film.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} About Dhurandhar films {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} About Dhurandhar films {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dhurandhar is written, directed and produced by Aditya along with Lokesh Dhar and Jyothi Deshpande of B62 Studios and Jio Cinemas. The films star Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor and others. The narrative weaves real-world events with a fictional narrative of an Indian spy who’s sent to Lyari, Pakistan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhurandhar is written, directed and produced by Aditya along with Lokesh Dhar and Jyothi Deshpande of B62 Studios and Jio Cinemas. The films star Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor and others. The narrative weaves real-world events with a fictional narrative of an Indian spy who’s sent to Lyari, Pakistan. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Dhurandhar was released in theatres in December 2025 and grossed over ₹1300 crore worldwide. Dhurandhar 2, which was released on March 19, has grossed ₹1758 crore and counting. Both films received mixed reviews from critics but performed well at the box office. They also set new records for Hindi cinema, apart from becoming two of the highest-grossing films of 2025 and 2026.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON