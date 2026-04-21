...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 34: Ranveer Singh film brings in 1119 crore amid competition from Bhooth Bangla

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 34: Aditya Dhar's Ranveer Singh-starrer is holding its own even a month after its release.

Apr 21, 2026 10:11 pm IST
Written by Neeshita Nyayapati
Advertisement

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 34: Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, released over a month ago and continues to hold its own at the box office. Despite competition from Priyadarshan’s Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhooth Bangla, the film has held steady during the week.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 34: Ranveer Singh plays the lead in the Aditya Dhar film. (AFP)

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 collected 1.92 crore net in India on Tuesday, taking its domestic total to 1119.21 crore. The film had collected 2.70 crore on Friday, 4.65 crore on Saturday and 5.20 crore on Sunday. On Monday, the film brought in 1.62 crore and maintained steady on Tuesday. In its first week, Dhurandhar 2 brought in 674.17 crore, and in its second week, 263.65 crore. In its third week, it collected 110.60 crore, and in its fourth, 54.70 crore. The film’s franchise has grossed over 3000 crore worldwide.

Aditya Dhar praises Dhurandhar choreographer

Since the success of Dhurandhar, Aditya has been taking the time to praise every member of his crew, one by one. Praising choreographer Vijay Ganguly, he wrote, “Maybe it's years of experience or maybe it's in his DNA, being the great Anil Ganguly's son, but there's a storyteller in him that goes beyond choreography. I still remember our conversations around 'Shararat.' I wasn't fully convinced about doing a lip-sync dance track in the film.” He added, “But Vijay just smiled and said, 'Let's go for it sir, it'll be fun.' That one push gave Shashwat and me the confidence we needed. And what came out of it is honestly one of my favorite parts of the film.”

Dhurandhar was released in theatres in December 2025 and grossed over 1300 crore worldwide. Dhurandhar 2, which was released on March 19, has grossed 1758 crore and counting. Both films received mixed reviews from critics but performed well at the box office. They also set new records for Hindi cinema, apart from becoming two of the highest-grossing films of 2025 and 2026.

 
ranveer singh
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 34: Ranveer Singh film brings in 1119 crore amid competition from Bhooth Bangla
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.