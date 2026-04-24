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Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 37: Ranveer Singh film enters week 6 at 1124 crore; shows signs of slowing down

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 37: Aditya Dhar's Ranveer Singh-starrer is now in its sixth week of release. Here's how it's faring. 

Apr 24, 2026 10:12 pm IST
Written by Neeshita Nyayapati
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Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 37: Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge has officially entered its sixth week of release. The film, which had a dream run at the box office, is showing signs of slowing down ahead of the weekend. Here’s how it's faring.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 37: Ranveer Singh in a still from the Aditya Dhar film.

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 has collected 1.37 crore net on Friday as it enters its sixth week, taking its domestic total to 1124.01 crore. The film collected 674.17 crore in its first week, 263.65 crore in its second, 110.60 crore in its third, 54.70 crore in its fourth and 19.52 crore in its fifth week. The numbers for the fifth week, ranging from 5.20 crore to 1.55 crore, suggest the film’s momentum might be slowing. However, with competition from Bhooth Bangla and Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 this weekend, it remains to be seen if the film’s collections perk up again.

The curious case of Rakesh Bedi’s 1 crore reward

(Translation: There are reports that I have received 1 crore from the production house after Dhurandhar's success. Please tell me, where is that money? Who has it? Who has pocketed it? Please tell me who has buried it where so that I can go and get it because it's not in my account yet.)

Dhurandhar 2 stars Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor and others. The franchise has collectively grossed over 3000 crore worldwide, making it a first for Indian cinema.

 
ranveer singh
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Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
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