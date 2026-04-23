Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 36: Ranveer Singh film earns over ₹1112 crore amid competition from Bhooth Bangla

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 36: Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar The Revenge continues to make its mark at the box office as it finishes its fifth week in theatres. The spy action thriller directed by Aditya Dhar has been unshakeable over the last few weeks, although there has been a major dip in collections over the last few days with the new releases. Let us take a look at how much Dhurandhar 2 collected in its fifth week. (Also read: Dhurandhar 2 will run in theatres for 3-4 months, claims Dacoit star Adivi Sesh: 'It's like IPL') Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 36: Ranveer Singh earned rave reviews for his performance in the film.

Dhurandhar 2 box office update The latest update from Sacnilk states that Dhurandhar The Revenge has collected ₹1.16 crore on its 36th day of release. It takes the total collection for fifth week to ₹19.13 crore. This brings total India gross collections to ₹1343.27 crore and total India net to ₹1,122.25 crore so far.

The film collected ₹674.17 crore in its first week and ₹263.65 crore in its second. On its third week, the film earned ₹110.60 crore, whereas its fourth week haul stood at ₹54.70 crore. Dhurandhar 2 saw a significant dip in collections with the release of Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhooth Bangla in theatres last week. The horror-comedy has been the top pick at the box office, earning above ₹80 crore in its first week.

About Dhurandhar The Revenge Dhurandhar: The Revenge is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, along with Lokesh Dhar and Jyoti Deshpande, under Jio Studios and B62 Studios. The first instalment, released in December 2025, grossed around ₹1300 crore globally and received both critical and commercial acclaim. It tells the story of an Indian spy infiltrating Karachi’s criminal and political underworld in Pakistan. The plot weaves together several real-life events involving geopolitical tensions, such as the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and events surrounding Operation Lyari.

The sequel showed how Ranveer Singh's character was trained to become Hamza Ali Mazari. It also takes the story forward, showing him taking control of the power dynamics in Lyari while working to dismantle a terror network in Pakistan that threatens India. The film also featured an intense face-off between Arjun Rampal and Ranveer. Dhurandhar 2 also stars R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor and Sanjay Dutt.

Virat Kohli hailed the film recently on his Instagram Stories. “Saw the film today and dare I say that I've never ever seen a cinematic experience like this made in India. It brought out every kind of emotion to the surface and I didn't flinch once for almost 4 hours. @adityadharfilms your talent and conviction is reflected in what you've created. Hats off to you. You're a genius. And although all actors were great in their roles BUT @ranveersingh you have attained a different level after this movie and your performance was beyond brilliant. Absolutely WOW,” he wrote.