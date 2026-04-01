Nabil Gabol ‘real Jameel Jamali’ of Dhurandhar 2, sends love to Rakesh Bedi: Humara chehra ek jaisa hai

During a new interview, Nabil admitted that he is shocked and surprised to see the many reactions to the film, and how so many people from India made videos after watching the film and called him an Indian agent. When Nabil was asked if he had any message for Rakesh Bedi, he said, “Rakesh Bedi is an actor. He is an artist. I want to tell him that we may look similar. Humara dil, humari khoon, humara chehra sabka ek jaisa hain. Main personal nahi hona chahta hoon unke saath (Our hearts, our blood, our face might look similar. I don't want to get personal with him)!”

Actor Rakesh Bedi has been singled out for praise for his performance in Dhurandhar The Revenge. The veteran actor plays a Pakistani politician named Jameel Jamali, who has connections with all the big names involved. However, Pakistani politician Nabil Gabol, who believes that the character is inspired by him, has reacted to the film and shared what he wants to say to Rakesh. (Also read: Nabil Gabol, 'real Jameel Jamali' of Dhurandhar 2, says he never met Dawood Ibrahim, questions portrayal in film)

He went on to add, “Give my message to Rakesh Bedi, that I respect you as a very senior actor and I love you.”

Nabil Gabol's comments on Dhurandhar Last year, when Dhurandhar was released, Nabil Gabol had expressed his displeasure at his alleged portrayal then as well. While speaking with the media, Gabol was asked if he would go to the international forum to seek a ban on Dhurandhar, which has been criticised by many in Pakistan for ‘tarnishing the country’s image’. The former MNA said he doesn’t have the money to do so. However, he did criticise the film, particularly his own depiction. “Jo mera role dikhaya gaya hai, mera role bahut dabbang tha, or dabbang iss tareeke se tha ki inhone mere role ko sahi tareeke se nahi dikhaya (I was very audacious. But they haven’t shown me the way I was).”

Dhurandhar 2 is a sequel to the spy-action thriller Dhurandhar, which was released in theatres in December 2025 and grossed over ₹1300 crore worldwide. The film franchise follows an undercover Indian intelligence agent, played by Ranveer, who infiltrates Karachi's criminal syndicates and political power structures in Pakistan in an effort to dismantle a terror network targeting India. The movie also features Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Udaybir Sandhu. Dhurandhar 2 has collected over ₹1390 crore worldwide.