Kangana Ranaut hails Dhurandhar, says there should be an ‘entirely separate film’ on Ajit Doval: ‘Madhavan was terrific’

Dhurandhar The Revenge is continuing its dream run at the box office, drawing glowing praise from both the industry and audiences. In both Dhurandhar (2025) and its sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge (2026), R Madhavan plays the lead role of Ajay Sanyal, the Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB). The character is heavily inspired by and based on India's real-life National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval. Actor and politician Kangana Ranaut has praised the Ranveer Singh-starrer for reigniting the audience's interest. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut gives glowing review to Dhurandhar: ‘Khoob kambal kutayi karo in Pakistani terrorists ki’) Kangana Ranaut has praised R Madhavan's performance in Dhurandhar.

What Kangana said During a chat with ANI, Kangana said, “The film industry, in a way, was becoming disconnected from the country. Audience participation had declined, studios were depleting, and people didn't want to watch these films anymore. South Indian films received a greater entry and much recognition, especially because of their culture-focused content and regionally relevant stories. With such relevant films, people want to watch them. The country has identified such films. You can see how the film has done an amazing business as people wanted to see their own stories. Dhurandhar has revived the film industry and gave a new hope."

She continued, “Madhavan was terrific in the film. I have met Ajit Doval ji and he has got a huge personality. I think there should be an entirely separate film on Ajit Doval. Only then an actor would be able to do justice to his character. But Madhavan was very close. He is a very good actor.”

R Madhavan and Kangana have worked together in Tanu Weds Manu and in Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge Dhurandhar is a spy thriller set in Pakistan in the early 2000s, in which Ranveer plays an Indian spy dismantling the gangs of Lyari. Based on true incidents, the film is set in the early 2000s, and also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Danish Pandor and Sara Arjun.

The sequel was released in theatres on March 19. It delves into the origins of Ranveer Singh’s character, Hamza aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi, revealing the motivations behind his mission. The film also takes the story forward, showing him taking control of the power dynamics in Lyari while working to dismantle a terror network in Pakistan that threatens India. The film, now in its fourth week, is still going strong at the box office.