Kangana Ranaut gives glowing review to Dhurandhar: ‘Khoob kambal kutayi karo in Pakistani terrorists ki’

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has given a glowing review to Aditya Dhar's latest superhit movie, Dhurandhar. She took to Instagram to share the trailer for the film and share her thoughts on it. Kangana Ranaut has given her review of Dhurandhar.(Rahul Singh)

‘Maza aagya’, says Kangana Ranaut

“I watched #dhurandhar and had a great time 👏. Totally inspired by the art and craft of this masterpiece but honest huge admiration for the intent of the filmmaker. Dear Aaditya Dhar ji border pe hamare defence forces, sarkar mein hamare Modi ji aur Bollywood cinema mein aap, khoob kambal kutayi karo in pakistani terrorists ki, maza aa gaya (On our border, it is our defence forces, in the government, it's Prime Minister Modi and in our cinema, it's you. Beat up those Pakistani terrorists. Had so much fun), whistled and clapped all the way!! Superb work by everyone lekin Dhurandhar of this show is the filmmaker himself @adityadharfilms. Congratulations Yami Gautam,” she wrote.

Kangana's post.

More praise for Dhurandhar

Prior to this, filmmakers like Ram Gopal Varma, Karan Johar, and Siddharth Anand also voiced a fair share of praise on Dhurandhar, which features Ranveer Singh in the lead role alongside stars such as Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan.

Also on Saturday, Sandeep Reddy Vanga wrote, "DHURANDHAR is built like a man who doesn't talk much & carries a masculine spine.... DHURANDHAR The title fits because the film moves with dominance & fierce. The depiction is very clear with zero chaos. Music, performances, screenplay & direction are on the top. #AkshayKhanna sir and @RanveerOfficial erased into air & just disappeared into characters effortlessly," he wrote.

In a shoutout to director Aditya Dhar, Vanga thanked him for presenting the "true weight of untold sacrifices."

In response, Aditya Dhar expressed deep gratitude, echoing similar sentiments toward Sandeep Reddy Vanga's storytelling skills.

It follows covert intelligence operations set against a backdrop of geopolitical and terror events like Kandahar plane hijack, 2001 Parliament Attack and 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Production banner shared the news with a post on their Instagram handle. The total collection of the film stands at ₹503.20 crore nett.