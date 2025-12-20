After row with Deepika Padukone, Sandeep Reddy Vanga praises Ranveer Singh for Dhurandhar: ‘He erased into air…’

After recently grabbing headlines for his reported fallout with Deepika Padukone over Spirit, filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga has come forward to praise her husband, Ranveer Singh for his performance in Dhurandhar. The Animal director said that the film is “built like a man who doesn’t talk much and carries a masculine spine”. Earlier this year, Sandeep Reddy Vanga was in news because of a reported fallout with Deepika Padukone over Spirit.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga reviews Dhurandhar

On Saturday, Sandeep took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to praise Aditya Dhar for the film, and laud the cast for their performances.

“DHURANDHAR is built like a man who doesn’t talk much & carries a masculine spine.... DHURANDHAR The title fits because the film moves with dominance & fierce. The depiction is very clear with zero chaos. Music, performances, screenplay & direction are on the top,” he wrote.

The director added, “#AkshayKhanna sir and @RanveerOfficial erased into air & just disappeared into characters effortlessly… Thank you @AdityaDharFilms for making everyone experience the true weight of untold sacrifices.”

Responding to Vanga’s post, Aditya wrote, “Thank you, my Dearest Sandeep. Coming from you, this means a great deal. I’ve always admired the fearlessness with which you stand by your cinema and your faith in unapologetic, masculine storytelling.”

“Dhurandhar was shaped with sincerity, restraint, and conviction—your words give that journey its quiet validation. Grateful for voices like yours that keep Indian cinema honest, rooted, and strong. Two filmmakers, different paths – yet walking as brothers toward a stronger cinema and a braver tomorrow for our country. Cinema remembers the brave, not the agreeable,” he added.

The Vanga and Deepika row

Earlier this year, Deepika Padukone grabbed spotlight for exiting Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, reportedly over her request for an 8-hour workday, sparking a larger conversation about work-life balance in the film industry.

The chatter grew stronger when Vanga posted a scathing note seemingly criticising Deepika for ‘ousting’ the script of his next film, Spirit. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, you've 'DISCLOSED' the person that you are.... Putting down a Younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for?”

Dhurandhar’s run at box office

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar is making a strong impact at the box office, earning widespread acclaim for its performances. Apart from Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, the spy action thriller also stars R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal in lead roles, along with Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in pivotal roles.

The film was released in theatres on December 5. According to the trade website Sacnilk, the film has crossed ₹480 crore. Globally, it is inching closer to the ₹800 crore mark worldwide. The second part of the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026.