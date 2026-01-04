Dhurandhar box office collection worldwide day 30: Ranveer Singh film soars higher than all-timers Bobby, Sholay

The worldwide numbers are in for Dhurandhar day 30. Trends are looking still too strong as the film recorded another great day at the overseas box office on Saturday. Dhurandhar worldwide box office is now at ₹ 1186 crore.

Dhurandhar worldwide collection

As per our sources, Dhurandhar has made ₹ ₹759.5 crore in India and collected $30 million overseas. This takes the total worldwide collection to ₹1186 crore.

This means that the film is now higher than Sholay and Bobby on the list of biggest worldwide hits from India. It currently ranks on 16th position. Bobby is #17, Kalki 2898 AD at #18 and Sholay at #21.

Above Dhurandhar, are still 15 more movies. Dangal still reigns on top with its untouchable $258 million haul. #2 is again an Aamir Khan movie: Secret Superstar with it's $130 million collection. Oldies Disco Dancer and Caravan are on #5 and #11 ranks, respectively.

India collection

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh predicted that the film will touch ₹800 crore mark on Saturday. However, as per Sacnilk.com, the figure is currenly at ₹759.5 crore.

“'DHURANDHAR' ALL SET FOR 800 CR CLUB *TODAY*... #Dhurandhar is all set to enter the ₹ 800 cr club today [fifth Saturday; Day 30], becoming the second film to achieve this historic milestone after #Pushpa2 #Hindi. #Dhurandhar continues to be the first choice of moviegoers for the fifth consecutive week... The strong fifth Friday numbers once again confirm its supremacy and dominance at the boxoffice. ⭐️ #Dhurandhar [Week 5] Fri 9.70 cr. Total: ₹ 794.20 cr. #India biz | Official Nett BOC | #Boxoffice.” he had written.

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar emerged as one of the biggest films of 2025, offering a perfect closure for Bollywood this year. With Ranveer Singh in the lead role, actors like Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan also feature in key roles.

The film has already achieved huge box office success. It has become the "first Hindi film ever" to cross the ₹100 crore mark in its fourth week.

Made in two parts, the sequel is set to release in Eid 2026.