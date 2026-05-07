Dhurandhar makers tease surprise for audience later this year; fans hope it's a behind-the-scenes documentary

As Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge rewrote what’s possible for Bollywood, the audience has been wanting more. Now, Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios, one of the producers of the film, teased a surprise later this year. Meanwhile, fans have been guessing that a behind-the-scenes making documentary will be released soon.

Dhurandhar makers tease surprise

Ranveer Singh in a still from Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2.

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Jyoti of Jio Studios spoke to Bollywood Hungama and was asked if she and Aditya are relaxing now that the films have been released. She laughed and stated that the ‘adversity’ in which they made this film brought her, Aditya and lead star Ranveer Singh together.

She also said, “We’re not done with Dhurandhar yet. We’ll hopefully have a surprise for the audience later this year. There’s something up our sleeves.” The report states that the details have been kept under wraps, for now, but this confirmation has sparked anticipation among Dhurandhar fans.

Fans predict behind-the-scenes documentary

For a while, fans have been hoping that Aditya and team would release a behind-the-scenes documentary of the making of Dhurandhar. An excited fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “when the dhurandhar content released later this year is the behind the scenes documentary and then after its release they post the announcement for the maurya trilogy directed by dhar starring ranveer #DREAMS.”

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{{^usCountry}} “NO WAY JIO STUDIOS CONFIRMED DHURANDHAR HAS MORE CONTENT COMING LATEE THIS YEAR SJFJDKKDDJDKKD,” wrote another excited fan. “I hope Aditya isnt being forced to extend the Dhurandhar brand when everything has ended so nicely,” wrote one fan, while another commented, “This is the BEST news…is it what I think it is?” One fan even wrote, “Dhurandhar will be remembered for ages.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “NO WAY JIO STUDIOS CONFIRMED DHURANDHAR HAS MORE CONTENT COMING LATEE THIS YEAR SJFJDKKDDJDKKD,” wrote another excited fan. “I hope Aditya isnt being forced to extend the Dhurandhar brand when everything has ended so nicely,” wrote one fan, while another commented, “This is the BEST news…is it what I think it is?” One fan even wrote, “Dhurandhar will be remembered for ages.” {{/usCountry}}

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A source told HT City in April, “The craze for Dhurandhar is so much that the makers have decided to turn even the making of the film into a spectacle. All the BTS footages and cast interviews together will be collated into a full-length feature film and will be unveiled as a theatrical release in the last quarter of 2026, and then eventually make it to the OTT platform as well on which the films will be streaming.”

About Dhurandhar films

Dhurandhar was released in theatres on December 5, 2025, and Dhurandhar 2 on March 19 this year. Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor star in them. The first film collected ₹1307 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk, while the sequel made ₹1363 crore and is running in theatres.

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The films tell the story of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, alias Hamza Ali Mazari, sent to Lyari in Pakistan to bring down a terror unit. He infiltrates a Baloch gang, marries the daughter of a Lyari politician and integrates into the society there to do this. The film received mixed reviews from critics but delivered exceptionally well at the box office. It remains to be seen what else Jio Studios and Aditya’s B62 Studios have in store for Dhurandhar.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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