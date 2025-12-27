Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 22: Ranveer Singh's 1000 crore blockbuster closes in on Pathaan, Kalki

Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 22: Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster Dhurandhar has finally slowed down, but it is still collecting enough to break several records every single day. After crossing the ₹1000-crore mark, it is now closing in on all-time blockbusters like Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD. Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 22: Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun are the lead actors in Dhurandhar.

Dhurandhar box office update

Jio Studios, the makers of Dhurandhar, claimed that the Ranveer Singh-starrer crossed the ₹1000 crore mark worldwide on Thursday. However, trade sources say that the mark was actually breached on Friday. Either way, Dhurandhar has now become just the ninth Indian film - and the fourth Bollywood film - to breach the mark. It is also the only Bollywood film not starring a Khan to be in the ₹1000 crore club. As of Friday night, Dhurandhar has earned ₹648.50 crore net domestically ( ₹778 crore gross). This enabled it to become the highest-grossing Bollywood film ever in India, beating the mark of Jawan ( ₹640 crore net).

Internationally, Dhurandhar has picked up pace over the last two weeks, bringing in over $25 million in the overseas territories in 22 days. This takes its worldwide collection to ₹1003 crore. According to the makers, this figure is closer to ₹1020 crore.

Dhurandhar on the heels of Pathaan, Kalki 2898 AD

By Sunday, Dhurandhar should surpass the lifetime collections of Kalki 2898 AD ( ₹1042 crore) and Pathaan ( ₹1056 crore) to become the seventh-highest-grossing Indian film of all time. It will then aim to surpass Jawan ( ₹1160 crore) before the end of its run, but may not be able to surpass KGF Chapter 2 or RRR, both of which have earned over ₹1200 crore.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer as Hamza, an Indian operative infiltrating the gang and terror networks of Karachi. The spy thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar, also stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan in key roles. Part 2 will release in March 2026.