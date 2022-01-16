Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi enjoy romantic sunset in new photo: 'Take a little time to smile’

Actor Dia Mirza on Sunday gave her fans a glimpse of a romantic moment as she enjoyed a sunset with her husband, businessman Vaibhav Rekhi. Taking to Instagram, Dia shared a photo as the couple sat on a bench looking at the sun.

Both Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi had their backs to the camera as they sat next to each other. The photo, seemingly an old one, showed the duo looking at the mountains.

Sharing the photo, Dia captioned it, "Take a little time to smile (sun, red heart and crescent moon emojis) #SunsetKeDiVane #Sunday #Sunset." Reacting to the post, actor Diana Penty posted a red heart emoji.

Dia often shares pictures with Vaibhav, their son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi and Vaibhav's daughter Samaira Rekhi on Instagram. Last Sunday, she had shared a video of herself dancing with Samaira in matching pyjamas. "Be wild. Be free. Be you. May we always dance together @samairarekhi. Thank you @samyuktanair @dandelion.india #SundayFunday #SundayMood #SunsetKeDivane," she had captioned the post.

On New Year, Dia had shared a post with Vaibhav and Samaira. She had written, "This year, may we love deeply, live simply, laugh freely, give easily, speak kindly and think calmly. We followed all Covid protocols and took our masks off just for this picture. Hope we get through this time safe and healthy everyone. Sending you all love and good wishes. #NewYear2022 #Intentions."

Dia and Vaibhav Rekhi tied the knot in a close-knit ceremony in February last year. They welcomed their firstborn Avyaan in May last year. Samaira is the daughter of Vaibhav from his previous marriage to Sunaina.

Sharing her first post after their wedding in 2021, Dia had written, "Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. Sharing this moment of completion and joy with you..my extended family. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us. #ThankYouPreeta #SunsetKeDiVaNe."

