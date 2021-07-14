Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi welcome baby boy Avyaan, born prematurely 'via an emergency C-section'. See photo
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi welcome baby boy Avyaan, born prematurely 'via an emergency C-section'. See photo

Dia Mirza and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Avyaan Azaad Rekhi. See photo here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUL 14, 2021 11:33 AM IST
Actor Dia Mirza and her husband, businessman Vaibhav Rekhi, have welcomed their first child. She announced the news on Twitter on Wednesday, two months after the baby’s birth, along with a picture of his hand. They revealed in a note that they have named him Avyaan Azaad Rekhi.

In the note shared on her social media accounts, Dia Mirza revealed that her and Vaibhav Rekhi’s son Avyaan was born prematurely, on May 14. “To paraphrase Elizabeth Stone, ‘To have a child is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body.’ These words perfectly exemplify Vaibhav & my feelings right now. Our heartbeat, our son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi was born on May 14th. Having arrived early, our little miracle has since then been cared for by tireless nurses and doctors in the Neonatal ICU,” she wrote.

“A sudden appendectomy during my pregnancy and a subsequent and very severe bacterial infection could have led to sepsis and proven to be life threatening. Thankfully, the timely care and intervention by our doctor ensured the safe birth of our baby via an emergency C-section,” she added.

Dia said that with the birth of Avyaan, she and Vaibhav are learning ‘true meaning of trusting the universe and of parenthood’. She wrote, “As we watch this tiny being, this Zen master in awe and wonder, we learn from him, in all humility, the true meaning of trusting the universe and of parenthood. And to not be afraid, and so we humbly take the lead from his resilience and courage. We do not have enough words to thank all those who continue to help us live this story of hope and faith and create a safe, healing, nurturing space for Avyaan and I. He will be home soon and his elder sister Samaira and grand parents are waiting to hold him in their arms.”

Also read | Step inside Dia Mirza's home which is a nature lover's paradise

She also thanked everyone for their love and concern. “To our well-wishers and fans, I just want to say - your concern has always meant a lot to me and if it was possible to share this news before, we would have. Thank you all for all the love, light, faith and prayers. We extend them back to everyone who is struggling to hold on to hope right now or is praying for a loved one. We see you, we hear you and together, we will get past this time. —Dia & Vaibhav,” the note concluded.

dia mirza

