Dia Mirza, asked to speak about Aryan Khan’s bail order, says ‘Bombay High Court has made the comment’

Dia Mirza was asked to comment on the Bombay High Court’s detailed order granting bail to Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case. The order, made available on Saturday, said that Aryan’s WhatsApp chats showed nothing objectionable to suggest that he conspired with Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha and others to commit an offence.

At a book launch in Mumbai, Dia was asked about the latest in the Aryan case. In a video shared online, the organisers could be heard saying, “We are not answering this, sorry.” She then said, “I think the Bombay High Court has made the comment, anyway.”

On October 28, a single bench of Justice NW Sambre had granted bail to Aryan, his friend Arbaaz and model Munmun in the case on a personal bond of ₹1 lakh each. “There is hardly any positive evidence on record to convince this court that all the accused persons with common intention agreed to commit unlawful acts,” the court said.

Sanjay Gupta was one of the first to react after the detailed bail order was made public. “So Aryan Khan is and was innocent says Bombay High Court. Who compensates for what he went through, his family went through,” he asked on Twitter.

Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 after a raid at an alleged rave party on a Goa-bound cruise ship. After spending over three weeks at the Arthur Road jail, he was released on bail on October 30. As per the conditions of his bail, he has to appear before the NCB every Friday and cannot leave the country.

Juhi Chawla signed Aryan’s bail bond of ₹1 lakh as a surety. According to ANI, she told reporters, “I’m just happy that it’s all over and Aryan Khan will come home very soon. I think it’s a big relief for everybody.” She added, “Ab bachcha ghar aa jayega (Our child will come home now).”

(With inputs from PTI)