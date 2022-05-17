Dia Mirza brings son Avyaan along on Dhak Dhak sets, calls it 'perfect start to a work day.' See pictures

Dia Mirza brought her son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi along with him as she started working on her next film Dhak Dhak. Dia shared pictures of her hanging out with Avyaan, and fans couldn't stop praising the toddler's cute smile. Also Read| Dhak Dhak: Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh ride bikes to Ladakh in Taapsee Pannu's production

Dia took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to share pictures from the third day of filming, which showed her sharing some cute moments with her son. She posted a picture of the mirror on her makeup table that showed her holding Avyaan. Both of them had huge smiles on their faces. She captioned it, "The perfect start to a work day," adding a sun and a tiger emoji. She added the hashtag #MammaAtWork and #TravelWithDee and revealed that it was clicked on the third day of the filming.

The picture was clicked by Dia's makeup artist Shraddha Mishra. Fans showered love on the picture, with one writing, “Awww his heart melting smile.” Another commented, “Cutest smile.”

Dia shared more behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets on Instagram Stories. She shared a picture that showed her holding Avyaan as they looked out of a glass window. She wrote alongside, "Ready for shoot #DhakDhak Day 3." She also mentioned the location to be Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh. She also shared a boomerang in which she was seen walking behind her son and matching his steps. She captioned it, "Let's go," adding a red heart emoji.

Dia shares pictures from Dhak Dhak sets.

The pictures come a day after Dia shared the first look from Dhak Dhak, which showed her with Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Sanjana Sanghi, all of them posing on bikes. The film is co-produced by actor Taapsee Pannu, Pranjal Khandhdiya, and Ayush Maheshwari, and co-written by Parijat Joshi and Tarun Dudeja, and directed by Tarun Dudeja. The film, which tells the story of four women and their life-changing struggle at the top motorable pass in this world, will hit theatres in 2023.

Dia welcomed Avyaan, her first child, with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi last year. On the occasion of Avyaan's first birthday last week, Dia revealed that he had to undergo a life-saving surgery when he was born. Dia is also stepmother to Samaira Rekhi.

