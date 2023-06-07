When Dia Mirza was cheated by her crush in school: ‘He was doing the same thing to my best friend’

Did you know Dia Mirza was once fooled by her crush? The actor recalled falling for a senior in her school who used to flirt with her and also her best friend at the same time. Once Dia found out about it, she and her friend complained about it to the principal. Also read: Dia Mirza says she never thought she would get best parts after 40

Dia Mirza will be next seen in Dhak Dhak.(Elevate Promotions)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dia Mirza rose to fame after becoming the Miss India Asia Pacific in 2000. She made her acting debut with Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein and went on to star in films like Deewaanapan, Dum, Lage Raho Munna Bhai and many more. She was last seen in Bheed.

Dia Mirza on being cheated in school

In 2015, Dia Mirza appeared in an episode of Doordarshan's Koshish Se Kaamyaabi Tak. In the show, Dia revealed to Kiran Juneja that she was once fooled by her crush in school. She said in Hindi, “I had a senior in my senior school who was two years older than me. I had a huge crush on him but neither did I tell him or anyone else. Pata nahi kaise use pata chal gaya hoga ki I like him (I don't know how he got to know that I liked him). Every day the phone at our house would ring and I used to run to pick it up. He used to call and play I Just Called To Say I Love You.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I used to get so happy after listening to the song and thought he loved me too. But he never spoke about it in school. Hum dur dur se dekh kar muskurate they and bade khush hote they (we used to look at each other and smile in school) until I found out he was doing the same thing to my best friend,” Dia added. Kiran asked her, “Oh my God! Did it break your heart?” Dia replied, “No. I went straight to the principal's office and both of us complained about him.”

Dia Mirza's next film

Dia will be next seen in Dhak Dhak alongside Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanjana Sanghi. It's a Tarun Dudeja directorial and backed up Taapsee Pannu.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.