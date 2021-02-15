IND USA
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi tied the knot on Monday.
bollywood

Dia Mirza flashes her magnetic smile as she walks to the mandap in new video from wedding with Vaibhav Rekhi. Watch

  • A new video of Dia Mirza, being escorted to the 'mandap' at her wedding to Vaibhav Rekhi on Monday, has been shared online. Watch here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 09:19 PM IST

A new video of actor Dia Mirza, walking towards the 'mandap' at her wedding, has been shared online. Dia tied the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi on Monday.

The video, shared on social media, showed Dia walking towards the altar, surrounded by bridesmaids, family members, and friends. She had on a resplendent red ensemble, and a bright smile on her face.


Dia and Vaibhav tied the knot in a quiet ceremony in her building compound. Pictures and videos from the venue had earlier been shared online. Pictures from the wedding showed Jackky Bhagnani, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Gautam Gupta in attendance. A Pinkvilla report had earlier said that Malaika Arora, Zayed Khan and Rajkumar Hirani would all attend.

Later, the newlyweds interacted with the paparazzi outside the wedding venue. Dia was seen handing boxes of sweets to the photographers.

Dia was earlier married to film producer Sahil Sangha. They parted ways in 2019 after being together for 11 years. She has been rumoured to be in a relationship with Vaibhav for quite some time, but neither had publicly commented on it. She had, however, shared pictures from her recent bridal shower. Sharing pictures of her hennaed hand, she wrote, "Pyaar (love)."

Also read: Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi wedding: First pictures of newlyweds are here, check them out

Aditi Rao Hydari in an Instagram Story had posted a picture of herself, and tagging Vaibhav had hinted that she'd pariticpate in the 'joota chupai rasam'.

