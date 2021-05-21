Dia Mirza posts a pic of her bruised face with a clarification, worried fans miss message

Dia Mirza left her fans worried after she posted a picture in which she was seen meditating with bruises on her face. She shared the picture to mark World Meditation Day. Dia had revealed that the picture was taken on the sets of her web series Kaafir, which premiered in 2019. However, several fans missed the little postscript.

In the picture, Dia was seen meditating beside a stream and the mountains doubling up as the background. Sharing the picture, Dia said, "Meditation is a super power i wish every person would discover. It is life altering. Whether I’m at work or at home, Meditation is a part of my daily routine P.s- This image is #BTS (BEHIND THE SCENES) #Kaafir, not real injuries :)"

A few fans who missed the postscript expressed their concern. They took to the comments section and inquired about her bruised face. "Good but what is this on your face ?" a fan asked. "Zakhmi kaise hui? (How did you get hurt?)" asked another fan. "@diamirzaofficial face pe kya hua ? (What happened to your face?)," a third fan asked. "What happen why brushes on your face," a fourth asked.

Several others who read the full caption expressed their relief. "Scared the living hell out of people. Not real injuries should be the first word," a fan said. "Thank God for your postscript. My heart has skipped a bit seeing the bruises on your face," added another fan. "Thank god not real injury," a third fan said.

Also Read: Sushmita Sen marks 27 years of Miss Universe win, says it changed her life as an 18-year-old

Dia is expecting her first child with husband Vaibhav Rekhi. She had recently opened up about vaccines for pregnant women. She took to Twitter and revealed that her doctor has informed her that she 'cannot take these vaccines until required clinical trials have been done.'

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON