Dia Mirza sends R Madhavan love after his son Vedaant wins 7 medals in swimming competition

Dia Mirza congratulated her Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein co-star R Madhavan after his son won multiple medals in a swimming competition. On Tuesday, it was reported that Madhavan's son Vedaant had won seven medals at the 47th Junior National Aquatic Championships 2021.

Sharing an Instagram post that shared details about Vedaant's win, Dia wrote, "Congratulations Vedaant" along with a lion emoji. She tagged Madhavan and posted a white heart emoji to shower him with love.

Dia Mirza sends R Madhavan and his son Vedaant love.

Music composer Ghibran congratulated the father-son duo on Twitter. Sharing a picture of Madhavan and Vedaant, he tweeted, “This phrase is so true - Like Father, Like Son! Congratulation #VedaantMadhavan for winning 7 medals in the Jr. National Swimming Championships! @ActorMadhavan congratulations to you too.” Madhavan replied, “Thank you so very much brother. God’s grace.”

According to Times Now, Vedaant represented Maharashtra at the swim meet. At the event, which took place in Bengaluru, he won four silver medals in the categories of 800m freestyle swimming, 1500m freestyle swimming, 4×100m freestyle relay and 4×200m freestyle relay events. He also won bronze medals in 100m freestyle swimming, 200m freestyle swimming and 400m freestyle swimming.

Madhavan celebrated Vedaant's 16th birthday in August. Sharing a picture of them together, he wrote, “Thank you for beating me at almost everything I am good at and making me jealous yet, my heart swell with pride. I have to learn so much from you my boy. As you step into the threshold of manhood, I want to wish you a very happy 16th birthday and hope and pray that you’re able to make this world a better place than we are able to give to you. I’m a blessed father.”

Madhavan will soon be seen in the film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film is based on the life of the former scientist and aerospace engineer at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Nambi Narayanan.