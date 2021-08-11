R Madhavan is only one on 'amusing but sad' flight to Dubai; shares video from airplane, deserted airport

Actor R Madhavan took fans along on his recent, 'unique' flight to Dubai on Wednesday. Sharing a bunch of videos on Instagram, Madhavan showed how he was the only person on board, apart from the flight crew.

In the first video, shot on July 26, R Madhavan is seen walking in between the aisle. He panned his camera around to show how there was no one else on the flight. Only the voice of a flight attendant was heard. Speaking to the camera, he said, "So this is going to be a really unique moment for me in my life." He then took fans inside the business class, which was also completely empty.

Madhavan showed scenes from the airport, which was deserted as well. The lounge area and the waiting rooms were vacant too. Sharing the videos he wrote, "July 26th 2021…Amusing but sad. Praying hard for this to end soon so loved ones can be with each other." He added that he was in Dubai for the shoot of Ameriki Pandit.

Madhavan's friends and followers commented on his post. Actor Daljeet Kaur wrote, "How is it so empty?? It’s kind of spooky." A fan mentioned how it looked like a movie scene while another told Madhavan to stay safe. Several nations imposed strict regulations on incoming flights from India after the deadly second wave of coronavirus pandemic, a couple of months ago.

Madhavan started work on Ameriki Pandit after wrapping up shoot for Decoupled. The latter will see Madhavan play Arya Iyer, a writer with a broken marriage, who has persuaded his estranged wife (Surveen Chawla) to continue living with him. They pretend to be a together for their daughter, who is terrified of them getting a divorce.

The series is directed by Hardik Mehta, known for films such as Kaamyaab and Roohi. It is produced by Bombay Fables, Andolan Films and created by Manu Joseph. R Madhavan also has the biographical drama Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which also marks his directorial debut, up for release.