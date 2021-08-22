Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dia Mirza shares glimpse inside son Avyaan's room with hand-painted mural and baby books, see here

Dia Mirza has shared a glimpse inside her son Avyaan's room, which has a hand-painted mural on one wall. See it here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON AUG 22, 2021 08:05 AM IST
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi welcomed Avyaan in May.

Actor Dia Mirza, who gave birth to her first child, a boy named Avyaan, earlier this year, took to social media to share a glimpse inside his room. Dia and her husband, Vaibhav Rekhi, announced Avyaan's birth in July. He was born 'via an emergency C-section' in May.

On Saturday, Dia Mirza took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture of a wall in Avyaan's room. The wall had a book case stacked with baby books on one side, and a hand-painted mural on the other side. Tagging filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane and his wife Ishika Mohan Motwane, Dia wrote in her caption, "Thank you Akira, for your empathy and humanity. Your painting owns a place of pride in Avyaan's room."

A glimpse inside Dia Mirza's son Avyaan's room.
RELATED STORIES

Earlier in the day, Dia also wished Vaibhav a happy birthday with a special Instagram post, in which she appeared to be showing him her wrist tattoo. She wrote, "'What does this tattoo mean?' You had asked… 'it means Freedom From Fear - Azaad.' What a long way we’ve come is such a short time Vaibh. Happy Birthday to the best Papa and partner in the whole world. You make our lives perfect in every possible way. Here’s to many more adventures and discoveries together!"

This isn't the first time that Dia has shared a picture of Avyaan's room. In her Independence Day post recently, Dia shared a picture of Avyaan's arm and a Tricolour, with the wall in the background.

Also read: Dia Mirza shows husband Vaibhav Rekhi her tattoo in birthday special pic. Here's a better look at it

Thanking their well-wishers for their continued support, Dia and Vaibhav had written in the social media post announcing Avyaan's birth, "To our well-wishers and fans, I just want to say - your concern has always meant a lot to me and if it was possible to share this news before, we would have. Thank you all for all the love, light, faith and prayers. We extend them back to everyone who is struggling to hold on to hope right now or is praying for a loved one. We see you, we hear you and together, we will get past this time."

