Dia Mirza shares son Avyaan's first pic, Priyanka Chopra blesses her ‘beautiful family'

Actor Dia Mirza has shared her first picture with her newborn son Avyaan. The baby was born premature in May.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 04:26 PM IST
Dia Mirza became a mother in May.

Actor Dia Mirza has shared her first picture with newborn son Avyaan. After four months of his birth, Dia shared a picture of Avyaan's face.

In the photo, Dia is carrying the baby in her arms while he rests his head on her shoulder. They are in Dia's living room but the actor has added a ‘sketch’ filter to the picture.

Avyaan was born premature on May 14 and had to spend close to two months in the NICU (newborn intensive care unit). In the caption, Dia thanked all the doctors and medical staff who took care of her baby. “We are deeply grateful to many good people who took very good care of you Avyaan in the first 4 months of your life. Dr. Hari, Dr.Jui, Dr. Pradeep, Dr.Anish and all the nurses and @suryahospitals under the able leadership of Dr.Awasthi and Dr.Kabra. We will be forever grateful for the care and love you received from all of them. Dr. Nozer and Rajneet our baby is finally home. And this would not have been possible without your response and timely care. A lifetime of gratitude to you.”

She also shared a message for her son. “Avyaan, you have taught us humility, grace, and power of prayer. Stay blessed baby. You complete us in every way. All our family and friends this time would not have been half as comforting without your strength and prayers. Thank YOU all. You know who you are.  Have to add, to all the parents out there who are coping with their premies being in NICU, love, strength and prayers for you and your little one’s,” she wrote.

Reacting to the picture was Dia's friend, actor Priyanka Chopra. “God bless your beautiful family Dee,” she wrote in a comment. Sonali Bendre wrote, “Welcome home baby Avyaan, god bless you… lots of love Dee to you and your family.”

Dia Mirza got married to Vaibhav Rekhi earlier this year. She announced her pregnancy after they returned from their Maldives honeymoon.

