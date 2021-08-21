Dia Mirza shows husband Vaibhav Rekhi her tattoo in birthday special pic. Here's a better look at it

Actor Dia Mirza has shared a special post on her husband Vaibhav Rekhi's birthday. Sharing a throwback picture, Dia called him the best 'papa' to their son, Avyaan.

In the photo, Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi seem to be at a get-together or party. Dia wore a blue dress and showed Vaibhav the tattoo on her wrist. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "'What does this tattoo mean?' You had asked… 'it means Freedom From Fear - Azaad.' What a long way we’ve come is such a short time Vaibh. Happy Birthday to the best Papa and partner in the whole world. You make our lives perfect in every possible way. Here’s to many more adventures and discoveries together!"

While the picture shows Vaibhav looking at Dia's wrist, the tattoo is not visible to the camera. However, Dia has previously shared some pictures that give a better look at her tattoo. It spells the word ‘azaad’ in Hindi, written in a stylised font.

Dia and Vaibhav got married earlier this year in February. The couple got married on February 16 in a wedding ceremony in the garden of her apartment complex. They then went on their honeymoon to the Maldives and were joined by his daughter Samaira.

Soon after, Dia announced her first pregnancy in an Instagram post. Their son Avyaan was born in May but Dia did not announce his birth until July as the baby was born premature. "Our heartbeat, our son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi was born on May 14th. Having arrived early, our little miracle has since then been cared for by tireless nurses and doctors in the Neonatal ICU," she wrote.

"A sudden appendectomy during my pregnancy and a subsequent and very severe bacterial infection could have led to sepsis and proven to be life threatening. Thankfully, the timely care and intervention by our doctor ensured the safe birth of our baby via an emergency C-section," she added.

