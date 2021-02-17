Actor Dia Mirza tied the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi on Monday in a private ceremony. Pictures and videos have wowed her fans. One particular picture, however, is being praised even more. It shows a priestess conducting the wedding function.

Sharing the picture, Dia had written: "Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. Sharing this moment of completion and joy with you..my extended family. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us #ThankYouPreeta #SunsetKeDiVaNe."

The picture showed Dia and Vaibhav seated by the holy fire as an elderly lady sits on one side and is seen pouring 'ghee' into the fire as she chants mantras (wedding vows). Fans were quick to notice it.

One reacted saying "priestess...living feminism in true sense", while another said "woman panditji first tym dekha (seen for the first time)". A third person said, "And if I am not wrong it is the lady pundit who is chanting the mantras."

Dia shared a number of pictures from other rituals as well - pheras (circumambulating around the holy fire) and jay mala (garland exchange).

Ahead of their Monday wedding, pictures and videos of the venue -- her apartment complex -- had been shared online. The paparazzi also posted pictures of the venue, which had been decked up in white and pick flowers and was meant to accommodate only 50 guests. Dia had also shared pictures from her bridal shower and a photo of her hennaed hands.

The couple has been rumoured to be dating for a while though neither of them ever spoke about it. Dia was previously married to producer Sahil Sangha for 11 years. They divorced in 2019.

