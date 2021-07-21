Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
bollywood

Dia Mirza welcomes fans inside her 'home sweet home' with new post

Actor Dia Mirza is enjoying the Mumbai rains from her home. On Wednesday, she shared a glimpse of rain dripping down her large windows.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 04:43 PM IST
Dia Mirza shared a post from her 'home sweet home'.

Actor Dia Mirza has shared a video from her 'home sweet home'. Dia took to Instagram to show how she has been living up the rainy days in Mumbai.

In the video, Dia has given a view of her living room windows. She is sitting on a couch while rain splashes on on her large windows. There are frangipani trees outside her windows and some cream-coloured pillows with tropical motifs. In another video, she gave fans a look outside her windows and added the song Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana from her movie, Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein.

Dia Mirza's IG post,

Dia recently welcomed her son Avyaan with husband Vaibhav Rekhi. The couple got married in February and Avyaan was born on May 14. Taking to Instagram, Dia had informed her fans that her son was born premature. "Having arrived early, our little miracle has since then been cared for by tireless nurses and doctors in the Neonatal ICU. A sudden appendectomy during my pregnancy and a subsequent and very severe bacterial infection could have led to sepsis and proven to be life threatening. Thankfully, the timely care and intervention by our doctor ensured the safe birth of our baby via an emergency C-section," she had said.

Also read: Arbaaz Khan opens up on trolling after divorce from Malaika Arora: 'Happened to Aamir Khan too'

Dia thanked her fans and well-wishers for their support. "To our well-wishers and fans, I just want to say - your concern has always meant a lot to me and if it was possible to share this news before, we would have. Thank you all for all the love, light, faith and prayers. We extend them back to everyone who is struggling to hold on to hope right now or is praying for a loved one. We see you, we hear you and together, we will get past this time," she had said.

