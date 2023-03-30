Dia Mirza wishes Samaira on birthday, shares pic as stepdaughter rests on her lap: 'Your safe space is in our arms'

Actor Dia Mirza has wished her stepdaughter Samaira Rekhi as she clocked her 14th birthday. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Dia shared a post assuring 'jaan' Samaira that her 'safe space is in our arms'. Samaira is the daughter of Dia's husband-businessman Vaibhav Rekhi, from his first wife, Sunaina. Dia and Vaibhav tied the knot in 2021 and welcomed a baby boy a few months later. (Also Read | Dia Mirza says she did Bheed for her children, shares message for new moms struggling to get back to work)

Dia Mirza wished stepdaughter Samaira on 14th birthday.

Dia shared a picture with Samaira on her birthday in which the young girl lay on the actor's lap. The duo was inside an open jeep as they travelled through the forest. In the picture, Samaira closed her eyes as she rested on her stepmother's lap. Dia had one of her hands on Samaira's head while she placed another on her leg.

In the photo, Samaira wore a purple jacket and trousers while Dia opted for an olive green jacket and pants. She looked away from the camera and smiled in the picture. Dia captioned the post, "It’s our baby girl's 14th birthday (heart eyes emoji). Sam, may you always know that your safe space is in our arms. We will always love you, protect you and hold you close. Have a magical day and year ahead jaan. 'I carry your heart in my heart.' @vaibhav.rekhi @samairarekhi (red heart, tiger and butterfly emojis). #SunsetKeDivane."

Last year too, Dia shared a post on Samaira's birthday. Posting a photo on Instagram, she wrote, "Happy 13th Birthday precious girl! Thank you for opening your heart and home to me like only you could. You are so special Sam and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life learning and growing with you. I love you. Keep spreading your love and light @samairarekhi."

Dia was recently seen in Bheed, directed by Anubhav Sinha. In the social drama, the actor plays the role of Geetanjali, an elite woman stuck on the road amid the pandemic-induced lockdown making it impossible for her to reach her child. A black and white film, Bheed also stars Pankaj Kapur, Ashutosh Rana, Rajkummar Rao, and Bhumi Pednekar.

Released earlier this week, Bheed also features Virendra Saxena, Aditya Shrivastav, Kritika Kamra, and Karan Pandit. Dia will next be seen in Taapsee Pannu's production Dhak Dhak, a road trip film alongside Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi.

