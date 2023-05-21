Diana Penty keeps it classic in glamorous look at Cannes red carpet, wears little black dress for party. See pics

Diana Penty's first red carpet pictures from the 76th Cannes Film Festival are here. On Saturday, the actor attended the world premiere of May December starring Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore. Diana Penty walked the red carpet in a black cropped jacket paired with a matching black bottom. She wore minimal makeup. The actor also wore a little black dress for a party she attended on Saturday at Cannes 2023. Also read: Internet says Diana Penty's Cannes look is better than Aishwarya Rai and Sara Ali Khan's Diana Penty at Cannes Film Festival 2023 on Saturday.

Pictures of Diana in her stunning black looks were shared on fan pages with many applauding her fashion choices. For her party look, the actor wore a short black tassle dress with a pair of matching black heels. Diana tied her hair in a bun. Reacting to her photos shared on Twitter, a fan wrote, "Looking too good in black." Another one called her party look 'the epitome of grace and glamour'.

From Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai to Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chillar, Urvashi Rautela and Esha Gupta, a host of Indian celebs have walked the Cannes 2023 red carpet. Actor Anushka Sharma, too, is expected to make her Cannes red carpet debut soon. Many have reacted to Diana's Cannes looks, so far, and lauded her style.

Diana had made her red carpet debut at Cannes Film Festival 2019 in a beige-coloured off-shoulder gown. On Saturday, Diana had shared photos of herself from Cannes 2023, in which she was dressed in a crop top and matching skirt by designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock. She wrote in her caption, "All that glitters…" She wore a glittering nude outfit embellished with colourful stones. She also gave a glimpse of her poker-straight hairstyle in one of the photos. "Gorgeous!" a fan commented on her post. Another one said, “Simply stunning!”

Diana, who began her career as a model, had made her Bollywood debut with Cocktail (2012), co-starring Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan. She was last seen in Selfiee alongside Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi. Nushrratt Bharuccha was also a part of the film.

