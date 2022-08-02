Did Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff reduce fees after their films flopped at box office? Jackky Bhagnani clarifies

Film producer Jackky Bhagnani has denied rumours about Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff slashing fees for their upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Reports claimed that the film was put on hold due to budgeting issues for the makers. Reacting to claims, Jackky called it ‘absolutely incorrect’ on Twitter. (Also read: Akshay Kumar says he can do ‘kaisa bhi role, koi sa bhi function’ for money)

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is backed by Jackky Bhagnani under Pooja Entertainments. “Source-The Producer (I am sure I am reliable (wink emoji) Get ready for this action packed Dhamaka which was always on track,” shared Jackky on Tuesday after reports stated that Akshay who signed the film for ₹144 crores, has reportedly cut down his remuneration by 50 percent. It also added that Tiger and Ali too have settled for 20-35 percent lesser than the initial offer.

Jackky Bhagnani's tweet.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is touted to be the reboot of the 1998 hit film, which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda. Earlier, there were speculations about the film getting shelved. To this, Ali Abbas Zafar told Hindustan Times exclusively, “This is absolutely baseless. We are very much on track and there’s no truth to the shelving rumours.”

“We are currently working on the pre-production. For a film of this large scale, months of pre-production is needed. We will go on floors by the end of this year or early next year and shoot in the UK,” the director added in June this year. The action flick is likely to hit the theatre screens around Christmas 2023.

Meanwhile, Akshay was last seen in Samrat Prithviraj which opened below expectation and recorded a sharp 82% decline in the collection through the weeks. The film failed to recover its ₹200 crore investment and exhausted before even reaching the ₹100 crore mark. He will be next seen in Raksha Bandhan.

On the other hand, Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2 failed to bring the audience to the theatre despite its action-packed plot. It also starred Tara Sutaria as the female lead. The film opened up to ₹6.50 crores as per Box Office India and became one of the lowest collectors in the post pandemic era.

