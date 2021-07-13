Did Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul just confirm they're together in the UK? See pics

Athiya Shetty and her rumoured boyfriend, cricketer KL Rahul, seemingly confirmed that they are in the UK together, after they shared pictures with the same person, on their respective Instagram accounts on Monday.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul posted pictures with Sonali Fabiani, from an outing. While Athiya's picture showed her and Sonali at a restaurant, KL Rahul's picture showed him standing with Sonali on the street, his picture answering the question "What are you doing right now?"

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have long been rumoured to be dating.

Previously, Rahul had shared pictures of him and Athiya's brother, Ahan Shetty, walking together on a street. He'd captioned it, "Happy vibes."

While Athiya and Rahul have long been rumoured to be in a relationship, they've been tight-lipped about it in the public. Barring the occasional comment on each other's posts, they keep a low profile.

Last year, at an event, Athiya's father, actor, Suniel Shetty was asked if she was dating Rahul. “I am not having the relationship. You will have to ask Athiya,” he said. “You come and tell me if it is true, then we will talk about it. You don’t know, how can you ask me then,” he added. He had also said that he 'loves' the man Athiya is seeing. “We (he and wife Mana Shetty) love the kids and the kids they are dating. Absolutely love them and I think more than profession, being happy in life is very important today because that is the space I think that is missing. We were all happy, we grew up happy,” he told a leading daily.

Athiya has appeared in two films -- Mubarakan and Motichoor Chaknachoor -- after making her debut with Hero. Ahan is all set to make his acting debut with Tadap, opposite Tara Sutaria.