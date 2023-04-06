Did Gauri Khan stop Anusha Dandekar from taking Suhana’s interview at NMACC gala? VJ breaks silence, slams ‘bullies’

Anusha Dandekar was one of the hosts at The Great Indian Musical held recently at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. A video from the event was widely shared online, where VJ Anusha met Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan, and seemingly requested them for a byte, but Gauri appeared to have refused it. Now, Anusha has issued a clarification on the video. (Also read: Vivek Agnihotri hits back at Twitter user who called paparazzi at NMACC gala ‘disgraceful’: Nothing wrong in...)

Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan at the NMACC gala.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Anusha wrote, "The constant controversy you are trying to create just because you want to be haters and just because you are so called fans of people who weren't at this event, you want to make sure I somehow come out looking bad, well sorry I can't be part of your plan. Some people don't like to give interviews and never have and that's totally okay. And some have to wait for their release till they do any interviews. THE END. I think I did a great job and I'm really good at what I do...but no one's stopping you to try my job if you have so many opinions. I wish you happiness, so you will finally stop being bullies. x"

After the video was shared on paparazzi and fan pages, some social media users had called Gauri rude for stopping Anusha from interviewing Suhana, who will soon be making her acting debut. Several users also left comments on how Anusha was ignored by Gauri.

The NMACC gala saw a host of celebrities, both from Bollywood and Hollywood, grace the event in their fashionable best. Among the stars who marked their presence were Zendaya, Tom Holland, Penelope Cruz, Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Priyanka Chopra Jonas with her singer-husband Nick Jonas, and Hrithik Roshan with Saba Azad to name a few.

Gauri Khan was present at the event with daughter Suhana Khan and son Aryan Khan. Although actor-husband Shah Rukh Khan skipped posing for the media, he was spotted at the event.

Anusha's sister is actor-dancer Shibani Dandekar, who is married to actor-director Farhan Akhtar.

