Did Kangana Ranaut injure Vir Das during kissing scene in Revolver Rani? Actor responds to viral claim

The resurfaced claims around the kissing scene in Revolver Rani has drawn a fiery response from Kangana Ranaut. After Vir Das publicly rubbished the viral claim that the kissing scene in the 2014 film left him injured, the actor-politician thanked her former co-star for setting the record straight.

Kangana Ranaut and Vir Das' Revolver Rani was released in 2014.

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She also launched a scathing attack on the journalist who made the claims, branding her a "weirdo" and accusing her of using the actors "to satisfy her demonic sex fantasies."

Kangana Ranaut reacts

On Sunday, Kangana took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to react to the claims that she injured Vir during a kissing scene in Revolver Rani. The actor shared her thoughts while thanking Vir for coming forward to set the record straight and dismiss the viral claims.

Vouching for Kangana's professionalism on the sets of Revolver Rani, Vir wrote, “Right. Just so we are clear. This story is pure fiction. Kangana was a complete professional and I still maintain, a truly gifted artist. This is unfair slander to her. She went on to call me a terrorist a few years later for my comedy but on set…no problems at all.”

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{{^usCountry}} Reacting to Vir’s post, Kangana dismissed the viral claims and took a sarcastic swipe at the rumours, while thanking the comedian for clearing the air. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reacting to Vir’s post, Kangana dismissed the viral claims and took a sarcastic swipe at the rumours, while thanking the comedian for clearing the air. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Kangana wrote, “Thanks Vir but who is she? Ewww seems like some weirdo using us to satisfy her demonic sex fantasies, I am eating your blood and you are traumatised and crying even today after a decade. How random (laughing emoji).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kangana wrote, “Thanks Vir but who is she? Ewww seems like some weirdo using us to satisfy her demonic sex fantasies, I am eating your blood and you are traumatised and crying even today after a decade. How random (laughing emoji).” {{/usCountry}}

Thanks Vir but who is she ? Ewww seems like some weirdo using us to satisfy her demonic sex fantasies, I am eating your blood and you are traumatised and crying even today after a decade.

How random 😂 https://t.co/UhhBxA1Gk8 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) June 28, 2026

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The discussion surrounding Revolver Rani gained momentum on social media after journalist Simi Chandoke made a claim during her appearance on Siddharth Kannan's podcast. She claimed that Kangana continued kissing Vir Das even after the scene had been cut, leaving the actor injured.

In the podcast, Simi claimed that Vir went through a traumatic time shooting for Revolver Rani with Kangana. She further claimed that there was a scene that required her to kiss him passionately, where Kangana got carried away and forgot to stop. She said that the actor kept going even after the scene ended, claiming that she also bit his lip so badly “that it was bleeding”.

About Revolver Rani

In the 2014 film, Kangana played the fierce titular character, while Vir Das starred as Rohan Mehra, an up-and-coming Bollywood actor whom she falls in love with. The story takes a dramatic turn when the opposition abducts Rohan with the intention of killing him, Kangana turns up all guns blazing and saves his life. Directed by Sai Kabir Shrivastav, the film also featured Piyush Mishra, Zakir Hussain and Zeishan Quadri in pivotal roles. Produced on a budget of ₹22 crore, Revolver Rani underperformed at the box office, earning around ₹13 crore worldwide.

Kangana Ranaut’s recent projects

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Kangana was last seen in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. The film is written and directed by Manoj Tapadia and co-produced by Kangana Ranaut. The film is presented by Dr Jayantilal Gada's PEN Studios and produced by PEN Studios, Manikarnika Films and Paramhans Creations in association with Eunoia Films LLP and Floating Rocks Entertainment Pvt Ltd. It also stars Esha Dey, Girija Oak and Smita Tambe, among others. It tells the story of nurse Geeta Madhav Gandhare, based on Anjali Kulthe, who helped save 20 pregnant women during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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