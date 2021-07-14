Did Kim Sharma, Leander Paes just get outed as couple by Goa restaurant? See pics

A restaurant-bar in Goa might have just outed Leander Paes and Kim Sharma as dating. Pictures shared by Pousada By The Beach showed the tennis champion and actor enjoying a meal together.

Another picture, also shared by the restaurant on its Instagram account, showed Leander Paes hugging Kim Sharma from behind, posing on a beach. The post was captioned, "Biscuit & Chai hosting Leander Paes and Kim Sharma at Pousada by the Beach."

Kim also took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself, seemingly from the same day, and credited 'Mr P' for the photo. Her outfit matched the one she wore in the earlier posts by the restaurant. Leander and Kim have often been spotted together in Mumbai, out for grocery shopping and on trips to the gym.

Kim made her acting debut with the Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Mohabbatein in 2000. She has also appeared in films such as Fida and Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story. Leander, a multiple Grand Slam-winning tennis player, has also dabbled in acting. He made his debut with the 2013 film Rajdhani Express, which also starred Jimmy Sheirgill and Sudhanshu Pandey.

It was announced earlier this week that Leander and his former doubles partner Mahesh Bhupathi will be the subjects of a web series directed by Dangal's Nitesh Tiwari, and his wife, Bareilly Ki Barfi helmer Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. Leander made the announcement with an Instagram post that he captioned, "The incredible journey of my partnership with @mbhupathi, with its ups and downs is coming to your screens through the lens of this extraordinary filmmaker duo @ashwinyiyertiwari and @niteshtiwari22. Coming soon on #ZEE5. #LeeHesh."

Leander has a daughter with Rhea Pillai, and Kim previously dated actor Harshvardhan Rane.