Did Salman Khan just confirm Palak Tiwari's relationship status at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch?

Salman Khan and the entire cast and crew of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan attended a trailer launch event in Mumbai. In attendance was Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar. During the beginning of the event, Salman may or may not have spilled the tea about Palak Tiwari's relationship status. She is rumoured to be dating Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan. Also read: Palak Tiwari reacts to Ibrahim Ali Khan dating rumours

Salman Khan, Palak Tiwari and others at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch event. (ANI/ Twitter photos)(ANI/ Twitter)

It happened so when the host of the show was introducing actors to the stage. While calling Palak Tiwari, the host had a slight mishap and almost fell from the edge of the stage. Although no harm was caused, someone joked about the host falling for Palak.

To this, Salman intervened and said ‘Woh already gir chuki hai (She has already fallen).’ While it's still unclear if the actor was referring to Palak's dating rumours with Ibrahim, it seems like a new couple in Bollywood might be painting the town red soon.

Salman's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan marks Palak Tiwari's official Bollywood debut. She is the daughter of actor Shweta Tiwari. Besides Palak, it's also the first Hindi film for Shehnaaz gill.

Palak is spotted by paparazzi out and about in the city. She has been seen attending parties with Ibrahim Ali Khan, who will also be making his Bollywood debut soon. Their hangouts together have sparked dating rumours.

When asked about the dating rumours with Ibrahim, Palak told The Times of India in a recent interview, “Shooting for two films has kept me very busy and content in life. It’s my sole focus, and it is an important year for me. I don’t pay heed to these rumours as it is a part of the profession that I am in. I’d rather focus on my work. While love can never be calculated or predicted, at this stage, work is in first gear for me. Professionally, it’s a crucial time, so I am focusing my energies on that."

Meanwhile, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will release on April 21, 2023. The trailer featured Salman Khan fighting goons to protect his love, Pooja Hegde, and his family.

