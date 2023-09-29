Did Tovino Thomas just confirm Ranveer Singh in Shaktimaan movie with Basil Joseph as director? Watch

Last year, it was veteran actor Mukesh Khanna who had shared details about the upcoming film based on his Shaktimaan avatar. Sony Pictures announced the project last year. There were several reports floating around that actor Ranveer Singh was roped in to play the iconic role which was to be helmed by Basil Joesph. Now, it seems that Minnal Murali actor Tovino Thomas has confirmed the same on his Instagram Live. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh? Fans argue over which actor has shown more range in their careers)

What Tovino shared

Ranveer Singh commented on the recent Instagram Live of actor Tovino Thomas.

Tovino Thomas came live on Instagram a few days ago to celebrate the news that his film 2018' was announced as India's official entry for the Oscars. In no time, it was Ranveer Singh who crashed the Live by dropping in comments, and said, "Love from Mumbai." Tovino saw his comment and praised him back. It was during this time that Tovino started sharing how he was just talking to director Basil Joseph about how Ranveer is going to have a good time working with him.

Although the actor did not reveal the name of the project, he hinted that indeed Ranveer and Basil are collaborating on a project which is scheduled to go on floors soon. Ranveer also left more comments. "Who here wants Tovino x Ranveer?" he wrote in the live. "Wish I can perform alongside you someday. Would be amazing!" he wrote later.

About 2018

Meanwhile, Tovino is celebrating the selection of 2018 for the Oscars. Set against the backdrop of the devastating floods in Kerala in 2018, the movie directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, features an ensemble cast including Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali and Lal. In an exclusive chat with Hindustan Times, he said, "We were able to recreate a ‘real-life flood scenario’ on the sets and that translated into some stunning images on screen. Our message was loud and clear. We showed immense unity on the sets and the team work was excellent. Though this was a multi-starrer, dates of the various actors were managed very well. Many of them worked through minor health concerns, as no one wanted to disturb the rhythm of the shoot."

On the other hand, Ranveer was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. The film received critical as well as commercial success. Ranveer recently announced that he will be headlining Don 3, which will be helmed by Farhan Akhtar.

