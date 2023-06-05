Mukesh Khanna says Shaktimaan film will be made on big budget of 200-300 crore: ‘Contract has been signed’

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna shared details about the upcoming film based on his Shaktimaan avatar. He played the desi superhero for several years on television. It has been a while since the film's announcement was made, and now Mukesh has answered a question on why there has been a delay in the film. Also read: Mukesh Khanna on Besharam Rang song controversy: 'How could the censor board pass it, did they not see...?' Mukesh Khanna as Shaktimaan from his TV show.

Shaktimaan trilogy

Sony Pictures announced the project last year. It is going to be a trilogy that will bring back the iconic superhero. Reportedly, actor Ranveer Singh has been roped in for the titular role in the Basil Joseph directorial. However, no official confirmation has been made by the makers.

Mukesh Khanna shares update on Shaktimaan film

Amid this, Mukesh Khanna on his YouTube channel Bheeshm shared that the film is going to be made on an international level. He said, "Contract has been signed. Ye bohot bade level ki film hai. One film would cost ₹200-300 crore and it will be made by Sony Pictures, the one, who made Spider-Man. But it kept getting delayed, first there was the (Covid-19) pandemic, I had announced it on my channel too that the film is happening, but…”

He further refrained from commenting on if he is going to revive the role or if anyone else is going to fill in his shoes. "What I can say is I am not supposed to do any appearance in Shaktimaan’s get-up now. I have to stop because they don’t want any comparison. But the film is coming, very soon there will be a final announcement, where you will know who will be in it, who will direct it. It is being made on an international level, as it deserves to be,” he added.

Original TV show, Shaktimaan

Shaktimaan began airing on Doordarshan in September 1997. It was successfully aired until March 2005. Mukesh produced the show and also played the lead role as Shaktimaan and his alter ego Pandit Gangadhar Vidhyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastriji, who worked as a photographer for the newspaper Aaj Ki Aawaz. It was one of the most-viewed shows on the channel, and continues to have a fan base even now.

