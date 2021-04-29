Did you know Anushka Sharma auditioned for Kareena Kapoor's role in 3 Idiots but Rajkumar Hirani saw it after PK?

Actor Anushka Sharma, who has worked with Rajkumar Hirani and Aamir Khan in the film PK, had first tried to collaborate with them in 3 Idiots. She had auditioned for a role.

Ahead of the release of PK, Anushka had revealed in a video that she auditioned for 3 Idiots. "I had auditioned for a lead role in a film in 2007. And, that film was 3 Idiots. No one knows it, no one watched the audition. You have not watched it, Raju sir has not watched it."

The video then cuts to the filmmaker as he says, "Anushka auditioned for 3 Idiots? No, no, no. Anushka never auditioned for 3 Idiots." Anushka then shows the audition clip. She delivers a dialogue from Munnabhai MBBS. Kareena Kapoor Khan eventually bagged the role.

Anushka then informs that she showed the audition clip to Aamir and Rajkumar on sets of PK and their reactions were quite funny. We then see Aamir and Rajkumar laughing as they watch the clip on a laptop and Anushka is also seen laughing alongside.

Anushka played the role of a news reporter in PK while Aamir essayed the role of an alien. The film took a dig at blind faiths and religious rituals without any logic or reasoning.

Anushka and Virat Kohli recently welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika earlier this year, in January. While they announced her arrival and have also been sharing pictures with her, they are yet to show the face of the baby to the media and fans.

Anushka was most recently seen in Anand L Rai's Zero that featured Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif alongside Anushka but proved to be a box office dud. Since then, Anushka has only been involved in production. Her home production has backed projects like Netflix's critically acclaimed Bulbul and Amazon Prime's Paatal Lok. Next, she is also producing the debut film of Irrfan Khan's son Babil, Qala.