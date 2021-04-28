Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are spreading happiness among the RCB squad, here's proof

With With the IPL (Indian Premier League) currently underway, fans of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are being treated to frequent glimpses of the couple. A new picture of the actor and the cricketer has been shared online courtesy of Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Sachin Baby.

The cricketer took to his Instagram account on Wednesday to share a picture with Anushka and Virat. In the picture, Anushka flashed a huge smile while she stood beside Virat. She wore a yellow top and blue denim pants. Virat wore a dark coloured T-shirt and black pants. Sachin shared the picture and said, "Happiness is having good people around you."

Fans took to the comments section and showered the couple with love with heart emojis. Earlier this week, Anushka and Virat posed with another RCB player. On Monday, Gabriel Ben shared a picture with the couple and said it was one of his 'most awaited' picture. "The most awaited photo with virat bhayya and anushka mam @virat.kohli @anushkasharma," he wrote in his caption. Over the weekend. they were seen posing with cricketer Sanjay Pahal, with Anushka and Virat's daughter Vamika's burp cloth resting on Virat's shoulder.

Anushka and Virat welcomed Vamika in January. Virat shared a post on Instagram to share the news. Soon after Anushka shared the first picture of the little one and revealed her name.

Ahead of her delivery, Anushka opened up about sharing parenting duties with Virat. Speaking with Vogue India, she said, "We don’t see it as mum and dad duties, but as a family unit. For us, it’s important that our child be raised with a very balanced outlook. It is all about shared duties. I will be the primary caregiver, especially in the first few years, and that’s the reality. I am self-employed and I can decide when I am working if I do one or two films a year. In Virat’s case, he plays round the year. What becomes important is the time we spend together as a family.”

Anushka was last seen in Zero, in 2018. The actor hasn't announced any projects since. However, via her production house, Clean Slate Filmz, she has backed Paatal Lok and Bulbbul last year. She is also the producer of Irrfan Khan's son Babil's debut movie Qala.





