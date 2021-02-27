Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Did you know how Kareena Kapoor got her nickname 'Bebo' and why she was named Siddhima at first?
Did you know how Kareena Kapoor got her nickname 'Bebo' and why she was named Siddhima at first?

Kareena Kapoor was reportedly named Siddhima by her late grandfather Raj Kapoor, in order to rhyme with her cousin Riddhima, who was born six days before the actor's birthday during the Ganpati festival.
Kareena Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor were both born in September in the same year and were named by grandfather Raj Kapoor.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan didn't change the name of their son Taimur despite facing harsh criticism online. However, did you know Kareena was herself named Siddhima by her grandfather Raj Kapoor and nicknamed Bebo by her father Randhir Kapoor?'

Kareena was born on September 21, 1980 during the Ganpati festival. Her cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, daughter of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu, was born six days before on September 15 in the same year. Several news reports point out that late superstar Raj Kapoor named his two granddaughters Riddhima and Siddhima, inspired by the names of Riddhi and Siddhi, who are the two wives of Lord Ganpati.

While Neetu went ahead naming her daughter Riddhima, Babita opted to change her daughter's name from Siddhima to Kareena. Babita was reportedly reading Leo Tolstoy's book Anna Karenina while she was pregnant with Kareena and went on to name her after the title of the book, with a slight change in the pronunciation and spelling.

Meanwhile, it was Kareena's father Randhir Kapoor who nicknamed her Bebo, just to rhyme with her elder sister Karisma Kapoor's nickname Lolo. "My father and mother wanted some funny names for both of us, so its Lolo and Bebo and there's no real meaning. It kind of rhymes. Lolo means loli, in Sindhi they say meethi loli (Sindhi sweet roti), so hers came from there, mine just happened," Kareena had said on a chat show where she appeared with designer Manish Malhotra.

Kareena welcomed her second son with Saif this month and is yet to decide on a name. She had said on her show What Women Want, “After the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We’re like going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise."

